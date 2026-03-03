Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Confirmed; Set to Arrive Later This Year

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched as the third phone in the company’s flagship lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 March 2026 12:55 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Confirmed; Set to Arrive Later This Year

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will succeed last year's Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera setup
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be offered in three colourways
  • The company has yet to reveal the key specifications
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series, which currently includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, was launched in India in November 2025 as the Chinese smartphone maker's new lineup. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that the series is set to get a new flagship smartphone, dubbed the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. On Tuesday, the company announced that the upcoming Find X9 Ultra will be unveiled in select global markets later this year. Oppo also said that this will be the first time that the smartphone maker will launch an Ultra model outside of China. Recently, a report highlighted that the handset will be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera on the back.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Timeline Revealed

On Tuesday, in a press release, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch the new Oppo Find X9 Ultra in select global markets later this year. However, the exact launch date of the phone remains under wraps, along with other details about the handset, including its chipset, battery capacity, camera configuration, design, colour options, and pricing details.

The company also said that this will mark the first time that the tech firm will launch an Ultra series handset outside of China, reflecting its “long-term commitment to the global market”. Oppo claims that the new Find X9 Ultra is “built to be your next camera”, which suggests that it could ship with significant camera improvements over its predecessor. The handset is confirmed to be equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned camera unit on the back. The specifications and availability will be announced later, the company said.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to carry a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor. It is also said to boast a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom capabilities.

Oppo's Zhou Yibao recently confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be backed by a battery exceeding 7,000mAh capacity. This is set to mark a significant improvement over the phone's predecessor, the Find X8 Ultra, which packs a 6,100mAh battery. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra also features support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Reportedly Considering Google’s Gemini Infrastructure for Advanced Siri Features

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Confirmed; Set to Arrive Later This Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  3. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  4. Here's When the Oppo K14 5G Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
  6. iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  7. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, 48-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  8. iQOO 15R Goes on Sale in India Today: Know Price and Offers
  9. Moto Buds 2 Plus With Sound by Bose Launched Alongside Moto Buds 2
  10. MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Unveiled With a 6,500mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
  2. Resident Evil Requiem Becomes Highest User Rated Game of All Time on Metacritic
  3. MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Unveiled With 6,500mAh Battery, 50–Megapixel Camera
  4. Vivo Y21 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chip Listed on Cellular Operator’s Website Ahead of Launch
  5. Tecno Pop X 5G Allegedly Listed on BIS, IMEI Websites; Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Confirmed; Set to Arrive Later This Year
  7. Apple Reportedly Considering Google’s Gemini Infrastructure for Advanced Siri Features
  8. Oppo K14 5G India Launch Date Announced Along With Availability, Colourways: See Expected Specs
  9. iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch Date Announced; Amazon Availability and Key Features Revealed
  10. Starfield PS5 Release Date, Pricing and Pre-Order Details Leak; Will Reportedly Launch Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »