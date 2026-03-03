Oppo Find X9 series, which currently includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, was launched in India in November 2025 as the Chinese smartphone maker's new lineup. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that the series is set to get a new flagship smartphone, dubbed the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. On Tuesday, the company announced that the upcoming Find X9 Ultra will be unveiled in select global markets later this year. Oppo also said that this will be the first time that the smartphone maker will launch an Ultra model outside of China. Recently, a report highlighted that the handset will be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera on the back.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Launch Timeline Revealed

On Tuesday, in a press release, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch the new Oppo Find X9 Ultra in select global markets later this year. However, the exact launch date of the phone remains under wraps, along with other details about the handset, including its chipset, battery capacity, camera configuration, design, colour options, and pricing details.

The company also said that this will mark the first time that the tech firm will launch an Ultra series handset outside of China, reflecting its “long-term commitment to the global market”. Oppo claims that the new Find X9 Ultra is “built to be your next camera”, which suggests that it could ship with significant camera improvements over its predecessor. The handset is confirmed to be equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned camera unit on the back. The specifications and availability will be announced later, the company said.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to carry a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor. It is also said to boast a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom capabilities.

Oppo's Zhou Yibao recently confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be backed by a battery exceeding 7,000mAh capacity. This is set to mark a significant improvement over the phone's predecessor, the Find X8 Ultra, which packs a 6,100mAh battery. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra also features support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.