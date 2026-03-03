The iQOO 15R will be available for purchase in India beginning today at 12pm IST, following its launch in February. The mid-flagship from the Vivo sub-brand sits below the iQOO 15R in the company's smartphone lineup. It sports a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED screen. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which also powers the OnePlus 15R and several other mid-flagships. The OnePlus 15R runs on OriginOS 6 and packs a 7,600mAh battery.

iQOO 15R Price in India, Offers

The price of the iQOO 15R in India begins at Rs. 44,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also sold in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of an instant discount worth Rs. 4,000 on HDFC and Axis Bank Credit, Debit and EMI transactions. The company is also bundling an iQOO/ Vivo TWS worth Rs. 1,899 on iQOO 15R purchases.

The iQOO 15R is available in Dark Knight and Triumph silver colour options, and can be purchased on Amazon and the iQOO India Store, along with Vivo retail stores starting today at 12pm IST.

iQOO 15R Features, Specifications

The iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, HDR 10+ certification, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and Adreno 826 GPU.

The latest mid-flagship from the Vivo sub-brand runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset is promised to receive four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates

In the camera department, the iQOO 15R is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the iQOO 15R include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The iQOO mid-flagship packs a 7,600mAh Lithium-ion battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging.