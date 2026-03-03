Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

iQOO 15R is the latest mid-flagship from the Vivo sub-brand, which runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 March 2026 09:53 IST
iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

iQOO has launched the 15R is Dark Knight and Triumph Silver (pictured) colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The iQOO 15R price starts at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant
  • Launch offers include a Rs. 4,000 bank discount
  • The handset packs a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging
Advertisement

The iQOO 15R will be available for purchase in India beginning today at 12pm IST, following its launch in February. The mid-flagship from the Vivo sub-brand sits below the iQOO 15R in the company's smartphone lineup. It sports a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED screen. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which also powers the OnePlus 15R and several other mid-flagships. The OnePlus 15R runs on OriginOS 6 and packs a 7,600mAh battery.

iQOO 15R Price in India, Offers

The price of the iQOO 15R in India begins at Rs. 44,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also sold in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of an instant discount worth Rs. 4,000 on HDFC and Axis Bank Credit, Debit and EMI transactions. The company is also bundling an iQOO/ Vivo TWS worth Rs. 1,899 on iQOO 15R purchases.

The iQOO 15R is available in Dark Knight and Triumph silver colour options, and can be purchased on Amazon and the iQOO India Store, along with Vivo retail stores starting today at 12pm IST.

iQOO 15R Features, Specifications

The iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, HDR 10+ certification, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and Adreno 826 GPU.

The latest mid-flagship from the Vivo sub-brand runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset is promised to receive four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates

In the camera department, the iQOO 15R is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the iQOO 15R include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The iQOO mid-flagship packs a 7,600mAh Lithium-ion battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging.

iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R Sale Date, iQOO 15R Price in India, iQOO 15R features, iQOO 15R Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X300 Ultra Teased With Zeiss 400mm Extender Kit at MWC 2026; Global Launch Confirmed

Related Stories

iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, 48-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Online
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Spotted With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Setup at MWC 2026
  5. iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  6. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  7. Motorola Razr FoldÂ  Launched at MWC 2026, Edge 70 Fusion Tags Along
  8. iQOO 15R Goes on Sale in India Today: Know Price and Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Feature LUMO Periscope Telephoto Lens, Narrow Bezels
  2. Nothing Phone 4a to Go on Sale in Bengaluru at Exclusive Drop Event Days After India Launch
  3. iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Teased With Zeiss 400mm Extender Kit at MWC 2026; Global Launch Confirmed
  5. Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the Rare Blood Moon
  6. Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March
  7. iPad Air (2026) Launched in India With M4 Chip, Up to 13-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, Ceramic Shield 2 and A19 Chip: Price, Specifications
  9. MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Series Launched as Firm Unveils Modular Concept Phone, Lamborghini Collaboration
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Successor Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPA Sensor With LOFIC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »