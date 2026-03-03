Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300 Ultra Teased With Zeiss 400mm Extender Kit at MWC 2026; Global Launch Confirmed

At the showcase, the teleconverter was seen attached to the X300 Ultra via a specially designed mount integrated with the SmallRig cage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 March 2026 09:00 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Teased With Zeiss 400mm Extender Kit at MWC 2026; Global Launch Confirmed

The Vivo X300 Ultra pictured inside a SmallRig cage with a new Zeiss Extender Kit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Vivo X300 Ultra was displayed with a SmallRig video cage
  • The Extender Kit is reported to enable up to 17x optical zoom equivalent
  • Vivo confirmed the X300 Ultra’s global launch
Advertisement

Vivo showcased its upcoming flagship, the Vivo X300 Ultra, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 on Monday. It is expected to be positioned as the brand's top-tier flagship, with a strong emphasis on imaging capabilities and premium hardware. The handset was seen with a SmallRig video cage and a massive Zeiss telephoto extender kit. Alongside its showcase at the Barcelona event, Vivo also confirmed the global launch of the X300 Ultra.

Vivo X300 Ultra at MWC 2026

During the MWC showcase, the Vivo X300 Ultra was spotted mounted inside a SmallRig cage, paired with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit. The setup included a large detachable teleconverter lens attachment designed to significantly extend the phone's zoom capabilities.

According to reports, the photography kit, dubbed the 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2, enables up to 17x optical zoom equivalent. It reportedly allows the X300 Ultra to achieve long-range photography closer to dedicated mirrorless camera systems.

vivo x300 ultra mwc 2 Vivo

At the showcase, the teleconverter was seen attached to the X300 Ultra via a specially designed mount integrated with the SmallRig cage, offering added grip, accessory mounting points, and stability for handheld shooting. It wasn't simply clipped on, but used a dedicated circular mount system integrated into the cage.

Mounted on the top cold shoe looks to be a compact LED panel light. The entire setup is mounted on what appears to be a stabilised grip or gimbal-style handle. Overall, the handset's design seems to be largely similar to its predecessor, with a massive circular camera island at the centre of the rear panel.

Vivo confirmed via its official global social media channels that the X300 Ultra will launch in the global markets following its MWC showcase. While exact pricing and availability details have not yet been disclosed, the global confirmation suggests that the upcoming handset will be available in more markets compared to some previous Ultra models.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Vivo X300 series, which already comprises the X300 and X300 Pro models. There is no word about its availability in India.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra specifications, Vivo X300 Ultra Launch, Vivo, MWC, MWC 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Ultra Teased With Zeiss 400mm Extender Kit at MWC 2026; Global Launch Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Online
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra Spotted With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Setup at MWC 2026
  4. iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  5. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, 48-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  6. iQOO 15R Goes on Sale in India Today: Know Price and Offers
  7. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. With Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Feature LUMO Periscope Telephoto Lens, Narrow Bezels
  2. Nothing Phone 4a to Go on Sale in Bengaluru at Exclusive Drop Event Days After India Launch
  3. iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Teased With Zeiss 400mm Extender Kit at MWC 2026; Global Launch Confirmed
  5. Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the Rare Blood Moon
  6. Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March
  7. iPad Air (2026) Launched in India With M4 Chip, Up to 13-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, Ceramic Shield 2 and A19 Chip: Price, Specifications
  9. MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Series Launched as Firm Unveils Modular Concept Phone, Lamborghini Collaboration
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Successor Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPA Sensor With LOFIC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »