Vivo showcased its upcoming flagship, the Vivo X300 Ultra, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 on Monday. It is expected to be positioned as the brand's top-tier flagship, with a strong emphasis on imaging capabilities and premium hardware. The handset was seen with a SmallRig video cage and a massive Zeiss telephoto extender kit. Alongside its showcase at the Barcelona event, Vivo also confirmed the global launch of the X300 Ultra.

Vivo X300 Ultra at MWC 2026

During the MWC showcase, the Vivo X300 Ultra was spotted mounted inside a SmallRig cage, paired with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit. The setup included a large detachable teleconverter lens attachment designed to significantly extend the phone's zoom capabilities.

According to reports, the photography kit, dubbed the 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2, enables up to 17x optical zoom equivalent. It reportedly allows the X300 Ultra to achieve long-range photography closer to dedicated mirrorless camera systems.

At the showcase, the teleconverter was seen attached to the X300 Ultra via a specially designed mount integrated with the SmallRig cage, offering added grip, accessory mounting points, and stability for handheld shooting. It wasn't simply clipped on, but used a dedicated circular mount system integrated into the cage.

Mounted on the top cold shoe looks to be a compact LED panel light. The entire setup is mounted on what appears to be a stabilised grip or gimbal-style handle. Overall, the handset's design seems to be largely similar to its predecessor, with a massive circular camera island at the centre of the rear panel.

Vivo confirmed via its official global social media channels that the X300 Ultra will launch in the global markets following its MWC showcase. While exact pricing and availability details have not yet been disclosed, the global confirmation suggests that the upcoming handset will be available in more markets compared to some previous Ultra models.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Vivo X300 series, which already comprises the X300 and X300 Pro models. There is no word about its availability in India.