Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the Rare Blood Moon

A rare total lunar eclipse on March 3–4, 2026, will turn the full Moon a deep copper red.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 March 2026 20:17 IST
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the Rare Blood Moon

Photo Credit: NASA

Lunar eclipses are leisurely events that take a few hours to unfold.

Highlights
  • Total lunar eclipse visible March 3–4, 2026 worldwide
  • Moon will glow deep copper red during totality
  • Last total lunar eclipse until late 2028
For stargazers out there, the night of March 3-4, 2026, promises a rare spectacle—a total lunar eclipse. It will be the last total lunar eclipse until late 2028, making this event particularly spectacular. During this event, the Earth will pass directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon's surface. The Moon will take on a coppery red colour from the filtered sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere.

Where and When to See It

According to news reports, skywatchers in eastern Asia and across Australia will see the Moon enter Earth's shadow on the evening of March 3. In Japan, New Zealand, and much of Australia, the rising full Moon will be partially eclipsed when it climbs above the horizon. Central Asia will catch only a partial eclipse at moonset.

Meanwhile, observers in North and Central America will witness the eclipse during the early pre-dawn hours of March 3 as the Moon sinks in the west. Far western South America will catch only the end of the eclipse as the Moon sets. By contrast, much of Europe and Africa will miss it entirely.

Why the Moon Turns Red

Lunar eclipses happen only during a full moon, with the Earth intervening between the Sun and the Moon. The Moon can appear intensely coppery red during an eclipse. This is called the "blood moon." This is because the light passing through the atmosphere is deflected towards the Moon, scattering the blue light. The red light is what illuminates the Moon. No special equipment is necessary; the eclipsed Moon can be seen with the naked eye. The ancient world saw omens in red Moons, but the modern scientific world has an explanation for the "blood moon."

 

Comments

Further reading: Total Lunar Eclipse, Blood Moon, Skywatching, March 2026 Eclipse, Astronomy
