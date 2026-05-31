The government's Digital India initiative has various pillars, including India Stack, Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker, which come together to form the country's Digital Public Infrastructure. In 2026, the RBI-backed National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) as a new method for direct benefit transfers from the government to the citizens, plugging leakages in the system. Over the years, the NPCI has introduced new features to the system, allowing Indian residents living in rural areas to avail various banking services, while “fast-tracking” the process of financial inclusion. You can withdraw cash, check your account balance, and make payments by simply using your Aadhaar number at dedicated touchpoints.

If you are wondering what exactly AePS is, how you can use it, and what are the features and services it offers to Indian residents, here is an explainer detailing everything you must know about it.

What Is Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)?

NPCI, which also manages the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the country, introduced AePS. Initially used for direct benefits transfers from the government to beneficiaries, the system now allows Indian residents to avail basic banking services even in the remotest parts of the country. Using AePS, Indian residents can check their account balance, withdraw cash, deposit money, transfer money to another account, make microtransactions, buy goods, or pay their insurance premiums.

AePS, a “bank-led model”, is also claimed to bring people living in underserved parts of the country into the fold of the formal banking system, curbing the problem of exploitation by local lenders and unauthorised banks. Banks appoint Business Correspondents who carry the micro ATM devices to “facilitate customer transactions”. Meanwhile, small vendors can accept AePS payments from customers using the BHIM Aadhaar Pay, using Aadhaar and the biometrics of customers.

Benefits of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)

There are numerous features and benefits of using AePS. The AePS services are available to Indian residents who have linked their Aadhaar with their bank account, which is called an Aadhaar Enabled Bank Account (AEBA). It eliminates the need for you to have a debit card to avail basic banking facilities.

For example, you can check your account balance using AePS by either visiting a micro ATM or a local agent outlet, withdraw cash, deposit money, transfer money from one AEBA to another, and get a copy of your mini account statement.

On top of this, you can make microtransactions at a local vendor who can accept payments using the BHIM Aadhaar Pay service and a biometric authentication interface. In rural areas, insurance companies can collect monthly or yearly premiums using AePS from your doorstep. Hence, even if you live in a village, you will not have to travel to an urban centre to make such payments.

The RBI-backed NPCI claims that AePS is a secure way of making payments or executing transactions, as you have to provide biometric authentication each time you withdraw money or make payments. Further, AePS is claimed to bridge the banking gap between the urban and rural regions of the country. It is said to aid in the financial inclusion of underserved areas in India.

Requirements for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)

For transactions made using AePS at micro ATMs, a kiosk, and vendors who accept BHIM Aadhaar Pay payments, you need the following details at your person:

Your Aadhaar number or Aadhaar virtual ID that is linked to your bank account

The name of your bank and account details

You will need to provide your biometrics for verification

You will need to specify the type of transaction

How to Avail Various Banking Services Using Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)

As previously mentioned, you must first ensure that your bank account is linked to your Aadhaar. It you already have an AEBA, you should continue reading to know how to use AePS to make payments.

Visit a micro ATM, kiosk, or an AePS Touchpoint Operator (ATO) of any bank near you. Now, you must tell the assistant at the booth which banking service you exactly wish to avail. Then, provide the Aadhaar number linked to your bank account. Now, you will be asked to provide fingerprint biometric authentication that was recorded at the time of applying for an Aadhaar to verify your identity. Once verified, you will now have to provide the name of your bank, along with your account details. Now, the operator will give you your cash if you asked for the withdrawal service or a receipt for the transaction made.

FAQs

1. Can I withdraw cash without a debit card using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)?

Yes, you can withdraw cash without a debit card via AePS from a local banking agent outlet (AOT) or micro ATMs.

2. Do I need to link my Aadhaar with my bank account for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions?

Yes, you must first link your Aadhaar with your bank account to withdraw money or make payments using AePS.

3. Is the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) free to use?

Yes, the government and banks do not levy additional charges for using AePS.