How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?

The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is an important document for accessing a wide range of government services and benefits. Recently, UIDAI extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates to June 14, 2025, allowing citizens the time to update their Aadhaar card as soon as possible. Keeping Aadhaar information up-to-date is vital to avoid discrepancies and ensure seamless access to services. For instance, if you've moved to a new address, updating this information on your Aadhaar card is essential. Here's a step-by-step guide to updating your Aadhaar address, including the process, required documents, and key details.

How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card for Free Online?

Follow these steps to complete the address change online:

Go to the Self-Service Update Portal (https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/) from your mobile or desktop browser. Enter your Aadhaar number and authenticate your login using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Click on "Update Address in Aadhaar." your updated address accurately in every field. Scan and upload a valid document that verifies your new address. Accepted documents include a passport, bank statement, voter ID, or utility bill. Double-check the details before submitting your request. Once submitted, you will receive a Service Request Number (SRN) for tracking purposes.

How to Change Aadhaar Card Address Offline?

For those who prefer an in-person approach or do not have access to online facilities, the address can be updated offline at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Find the nearest enrolment centre through the UIDAI website. Obtain and complete the Aadhaar Update Form at the centre. Provide a valid Proof of Address (PoA) document. Authenticate your identity with biometric verification. A nominal fee of Rs. 50 is charged for updates made offline. After submission, collect the acknowledgement slip containing your Update Request Number (URN) to track the status of your update.

Documents Required for Aadhaar Card Address Change

UIDAI accepts a wide range of documents as Proof of Address (PoA). Ensure you carry original documents when visiting an enrolment centre or upload clear, scanned copies online.

Passport

Bank Statement or Passbook

Voter ID Card

Driving Licence

Utility Bills (Electricity, Water, Telephone)

Property Tax Receipt

Ration Card

Pensioner Card

Make sure the document you submit reflects the current address accurately.

How to Check Aadhaar Card Address Update Status?

Once you have submitted your address change request, you can track its status online using the Service Request Number (SRN) or Update Request Number (URN) provided during submission.

Visit the UIDAI Update Status Portal. Enter your Aadhaar number and SRN/URN. Complete OTP-based authentication. The current status of your request will be displayed.

Statuses could include:

Pending Verification: Your request is under process.

Your request is under process. Rejected: UIDAI may reject requests if documents are invalid or incorrect.

UIDAI may reject requests if documents are invalid or incorrect. Completed: The update has been successfully processed.

How To Download the Aadhaar Card After Address Change?

Once your address update is approved, you can download the updated Aadhaar card in a few simple steps:

Visit the UIDAI e-Aadhaar Portal and head to the Download Aadhaar page. Enter your Aadhaar number, VID, or Enrolment ID. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number for verification. The updated Aadhaar card will be available as a PDF file. Use the password (first four letters of your name in capital letters and year of birth) to open it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many times can Aadhaar address be updated online?

UIDAI allows residents to update their Aadhaar address multiple times, but only when justified by valid reasons such as relocation. Each update must include a valid Proof of Address (PoA) document.

How much time does it take to change the Aadhaar card address?

The update process typically takes up to 30 days. However, certain cases may require more time, depending on document verification and system workload.

Can we update the Aadhaar address online without proof?

No, updating your Aadhaar address online requires a valid Proof of Address (PoA) document. Alternatively, a Head of Family (HoF) can authorise the update using their Aadhaar details.

How much does it cost to change the Aadhaar address?

Online address updates are currently free until June 14, 2025. Offline updates at Aadhaar Seva Kendras cost Rs. 50 per request.