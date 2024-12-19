Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year

Vivo X200 Pro Mini has a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 17:18 IST
Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Pro Mini is a compact flagship smartphone

Highlights
  • Rumoured Vivo phone shares key specifications with Vivo X200 Pro Mini
  • It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Vivo X200 Pro Mini was launched in China in October this year
Advertisement

Vivo unveiled its X200 series this year with a new compact variant — Vivo X200 Pro Mini. However, while the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro saw a global launch, the Mini remained exclusive to China. Recently, a rumour coming out of China hints that the company is planning to unveil a smaller-screen mid-range smartphone in the coming year. This model is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9 series chipset and could include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

Vivo's Compact Mid-Range Smartphone

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo opined (via) that Vivo is gearing up to unveil a compact mid-range smartphone next year. The upcoming handset is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9 series chip and pack a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO screen with 1.5K resolution. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini has a similar 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood.

The purported compact mid-range Vivo smartphone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a telephoto sensor. It is said to carry a silicon battery. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini has a similar Zeiss branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 sensor main camera and a 50-megapixel periscope tele-macro camera. It houses a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini was launched in China in October this year with a starting price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 were launched in India and other global markets in December after their initial debut in China. The brand skipped the Mini model for the international markets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo, Vivo X200
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTube Announces Crackdown on Videos With Egregious Clickbait Thumbnails and Titles in India
Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues

Related Stories

Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  3. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  4. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  5. Apple Is Using Nvidia's Tools to Make Its AI Models Faster
  6. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
  8. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Study Highlights AI Models Can ‘Pretend’ to Have Different Views During Training
  2. After Kraken, Binance Sued by ASIC in Australia: Here’s Why
  3. Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year
  4. YouTube Announces Crackdown on Videos With Egregious Clickbait Thumbnails and Titles in India
  5. Apple Partners With Nvidia to Improve Performance Speed of Its AI Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options
  7. Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues
  8. Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report
  9. GitHub Copilot Free Version With 2,000 Code Completion Per Month Launched for All Developers
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »