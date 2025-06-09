Technology News
English Edition

AI Reveals Mars’s Mysterious Slope Streaks Likely Formed by Dust, Not Water Activity

AI finds Mars's dark slope streaks likely caused by dust, not flowing water.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 June 2025 11:53 IST
AI Reveals Mars’s Mysterious Slope Streaks Likely Formed by Dust, Not Water Activity

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Martian slope streaks likely formed by wind-driven dust, not seasonal water flows

Highlights
  • Martian streaks, once thought to show water, may result from dust movem
  • AI studied 86,000 images to produce a global map of Martian slope strea
  • Dark streaks mostly appear in areas with strong winds and thick dust la
Advertisement

Unexplained dark streaks on Mars, thought to be evidence of liquid water flow in recent years, could just be marks left by blowing sand and dust, according to new artificial intelligence (AI) research. First detected by NASA's Viking mission in 1976, these streaks are dark, narrow lines that creep down some Martian slopes and cliffs. Scientists had initially suspected that salty water runoff caused them, especially given their seasonal nature. An AI that has been taught to find streak patterns has recently called that notion into question, saying that the characteristics show up where dust and wind are strong.

AI Analysis Reveals Mars's Dark Slope Streaks Likely Caused by Dust, Not Flowing Water

As per a Nature Communications report published on May 19, researchers used a machine learning algorithm trained on thousands of confirmed streaks to analyse over 86,000 satellite images. In one such study by Brown University, slope streaks were more likely to occur in heavily dusty regions with strong wind activity. The authors compared a global map of 500,000 streaks to climate and geology and found that dry processes were most likely to be forming these streaks.

The streaks are called slope streaks and recurrent slope lineae (RSL), and they would suggest that there is water activity on Mars. Now it seems more plausible that they were formed by thin layers of dust slipping off steep slopes rather than liquid water running over the top.

If validated, these findings could reshape the priorities of Mars exploration. Areas once believed to hold signs of ancient water — and thus possible microbial life — may be misleading. Valantinas noted that AI lets researchers rule out improbable theories from a distance, which cuts down on the need to deploy missions to less viable places. The findings might potentially make it easier to find real biosignatures on future expeditions.

This new research is helping to winnow out dead ends on Mars's geologic history and ability to support life, scientists stated, as AI and more advanced missions shape up to hone our understanding.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, slope streaks, AI analysis, NASA Viking, recurring slope lineae, planetary science, Nature Communications, Mars dust, Mars water theory, Martian geology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Razer Phantom Collection with Chroma RGB, Dynamic Lighting Support Launched in India: Check Price, Features

Related Stories

AI Reveals Mars’s Mysterious Slope Streaks Likely Formed by Dust, Not Water Activity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Said to Be Held Mid-July
  2. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Handhelds Unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase
  3. WWDC 2025 Live Updates: Apple Expected to Announce iOS 26, macOS 26 and More
  4. iOS 26 May Feature "Liquid Glass" Elements Throughout the User Interface
  5. WhatApp May Soon Let You Choose Media Auto-Download Quality on Android
  6. Vivo Y300c With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini App Is Getting a New Scheduled Actions Feature on iOS and Android
  2. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch Teased; to Be Priced Under Rs 10,000 and Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $105,000 as Market Consolidates, Altcoins See Small Losses
  4. Apple Claims AI Reasoning Models Suffer From ‘Accuracy Collapse’ When Solving Complex Problems
  5. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Auto-Download Quality for Photos and Videos
  6. Vivo Y300c With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. AI Reveals Mars’s Mysterious Slope Streaks Likely Formed by Dust, Not Water Activity
  8. Archaeologists Discover Three Lost Maya Cities in Guatemala’s Jungle
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Tipped to Be Held Mid-July
  10. Apple's Siri Revamp Said to Be Delayed Due to Technological Challenges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »