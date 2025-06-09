Vivo Y300c has been launched in China. The new Vivo Y series phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is available in three colour options and features a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new Vivo Y300c also gets a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo Y300c Price

The Vivo Y300c is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in China, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000). It is offered in Green Pine, Snow White, and Star Diamond Black (translated) colour options. The handset is currently up for purchase via the Vivo website in China.

Details about the global availability of the Vivo Y300c are yet to be announced.

Vivo Y300c Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300C ships with OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. It gets a 6.77-inch full-HD (1,080x2,392 pixels) OLED display with 94.21 percent screen-to-body ratio and 387ppi pixel density. The display offers 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, and up to 130Hz touch sampling rate. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS2.2 storage.

On the rear, the Vivo Y300c has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel blur camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel front camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y300c has Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, light sensor and a proximity sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and also supports face unlock.

The Vivo Y300c is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It measures 163.57x76.18x7.79mm and weighs around 199.9 grams.

