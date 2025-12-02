Redmi 15C 5G is set to arrive in India on December 3, which means that its launch is only a day away. While a number of features of the phone still remain under wraps, the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G have now been revealed. Recently, the tech firm confirmed the phone's availability in India in three colourways, along with its chipset, display, and battery. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed the handset's rear camera configuration. The handset is teased to sport a square camera module, too.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Amazon microsite for the soon-to-be-launched Redmi 15C 5G has been updated to confirm that it will be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear AI camera setup. This is the same as its global counterpart, which was launched in September with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera and an unspecified secondary camera.

Moreover, the design of the deco has been teased. The Redmi 15C 5G appears with a square camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel. Redmi's upcoming, which is confirmed to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, is claimed to offer up to 329.7 hours of standby time, up to 106.9 hours of music playback, up to 28.9 hours of Instagram scrolling, and up to 23.1 hours of YouTube video playback.

Coming to what was already known about the Redmi 15C 5G, it will be launched in India on December 3. The handset will go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black colourways. Powering the phone will be a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 skin, which is based on Android 15. The handset is teased to come with various AI-enabled tools, like Circle to Search.

In India, the Redmi 15C 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.9-inch display, which will deliver up to a 120Hz Adaptive Sync screen refresh rate. It will also ship with TUV Rheinland certification for “all-day eye comfort. The Redmi 15C 5G price in India will reportedly start at Rs. 12,499, offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

