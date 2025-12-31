Several new tablet models were launched in India in 2025, as brands focused on improving performance, display quality, battery life, and productivity features. This year's tablets cater to a wide range of users, including students, professionals, creators, and everyday consumers. From high-end flagship devices to balanced all-rounders, manufacturers offered tablets that increasingly position themselves as practical alternatives to laptops and smartphones.

Apple refreshed its tablet lineup with the iPad 11th Generation, continuing to offer a mix of smooth performance, refined software, and tight ecosystem integration. Android brands also stepped up their offerings. The OnePlus Pad 3 stood out for its slim design and capable hardware, while the Poco Pad 5G targeted users looking for 5G connectivity and value-focused specifications.

Samsung strengthened its premium portfolio with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, aimed at users who prioritise productivity and creative workflows. Xiaomi also added to its tablet range with the Xiaomi Pad 7, delivering reliable performance at a competitive price.

In this feature, we highlight the best tablets launched in India in 2025 and examine what each one brings to the table.

iPad 11th Generation

The iPad 11th Generation is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims delivers up to 30 percent better performance compared to the A14 processor. It runs on iPadOS 18 but does not support Apple Intelligence features. The tablet comes with 128GB of storage as standard and features a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage support and an f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the iPad 11th Generation supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while cellular models add support for 5G, 4G LTE, and GPS. It includes a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with a gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, and ambient light sensor. The tablet packs a 28.93Wh battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on Wi-Fi models and up to 9 hours on cellular variants.

Key Specifications

Chipset: A16 Bionic, up to 30% faster than A14

OS: iPadOS 18, no Apple Intelligence support

Storage: 128GB base variant

Cameras: 12-megapixel rear (f/1.8), 12-megapixel front Center Stage (f/2.4)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G, 4G LTE, GPS

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, ambient light

Battery: 28.93Wh, up to 10 hours (Wi-Fi) and 9 hours (cellular)

iPad 11th Generation Price in India

The iPad 11th Generation starts in India at Rs. 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular version is priced from Rs. 49,900 in India. It will be available for purchase in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colour options.

OnePlus Pad 3

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of brightness, and a 540Hz touch sampling rate. It is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with an Adreno 830 GPU and is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The tablet runs Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and includes AI features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and OnePlus AI tools.

In terms of imaging and sound, the OnePlus Pad 3 offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, along with an eight-speaker setup that supports LHDC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. It houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. The tablet also works with the OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Smart Keyboard, and measures 289.61 x 209.66 x 5.97mm while weighing 675g.

Key Specifications

Display: 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD (2400×3392), 144Hz, 600 nits, 540Hz touch

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite, Adreno 830 GPU

RAM and storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5T, up to 512GB UFS 4.0

OS: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

AI features: Google Gemini, Circle to Search, OnePlus AI tools

Cameras: 13-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front

Audio: Eight speakers, LHDC, Hi-Res Audio Wireless

Battery: 12,140mAh with 80W SuperVOOC charging

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

Accessories: OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard support

Dimensions and weight: 289.61×209.66×5.97mm, 675g

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India

The price of the OnePlus Pad 3 starts in India at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 52,999 and is available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver shades.

Poco Pad 5G

The Poco Pad 5G features a 12.1-inch 2K LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 600 nits peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1.5TB via a MicroSD card. The tablet runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

For cameras, the Poco Pad 5G has an 8-megapixel rear sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera. It includes a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual microphones. The tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and offers dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 280.0 x 181.85 x 7.52mm and weighs 568g.

Key Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch 2K LCD (2560×1600), 120Hz adaptive, 16:10, 600 nits, TÜV Rheinland, Gorilla Glass

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM and storage: 8GB LPDDR4X, up to 256GB UFS 2.2, MicroSD up to 1.5TB

OS: Android 14-based HyperOS

Cameras: 8-megapixel rear with LED flash, 8-megapixel front

Build: IP52 dust and splash resistance

Audio: Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual microphones

Battery: 10,000mAh with 33W fast charging

Connectivity: Dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C

Dimensions and weight: 280.0×181.85×7.52mm, 568g

Poco Pad 5G Price in India

The Poco Pad 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 25,999, and it is available in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and is promised up to seven years of OS and security updates. It features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and an anti-reflective coating. The tablet is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It supports Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Gemini, Sketch to Image, Note Assist, and Drawing Assist, along with an upgraded Samsung DeX desktop mode. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera. It packs an 11,600mAh battery with 45W fast charging and supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 16-based One UI 8

Updates: Up to 7 years of OS and security updates

Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 1,600 nits peak brightness, anti-reflective coating

Chipset: 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM and storage: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB onboard storage

AI features: Galaxy AI suite, Circle to Search, Gemini, Sketch to Image, Note Assist, Drawing Assist

Desktop mode: Samsung DeX with multi-workspace and external monitor support

Rear cameras: 13-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultra-wide

Front camera: 12-megapixel ultra-wide

Battery: 11,600mAh with 45W fast charging

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C

Dimensions and weight: 5.1mm thickness, 692g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra costs Rs. 1,10,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for the Wi-Fi variants, while the 5G versions are priced at Rs. 1,24,999 and Rs. 1,35,999 for the same storage options.

Xiaomi Pad 7

The Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, TÜV Rheinland certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The tablet runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

For photography and video calls, the Xiaomi Pad 7 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide front camera. It comes with a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and four microphones. The tablet packs an 8,850mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1 port, and an infrared blaster. The Xiaomi Pad 7 measures 251.22 x 173.42 x 6.18mm and weighs 500g.

Key Specifications

Display: 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, up to 144Hz, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, TÜV Rheinland, Gorilla Glass 3

Chipset: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

RAM and storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, up to 256GB UFS 4.0

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Cameras: 13-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel ultra-wide front

Audio: Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, quad microphones

Battery: 8,850mAh with 45W fast charging

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1, IR blaster

Dimensions and weight: 251.22×173.42×6.18mm, 500g

Xiaomi Pad 7 Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 30,999 in India. The tablet is available in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple, and Sage Green colourways and the Nano Texture Display Edition costs Rs. 32,999.