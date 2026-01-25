Technology News
  How to Create AI Stickers on WhatsApp for Customised Republic Day 2026 Wishes: A Step by Step Guide

How to Create AI Stickers on WhatsApp for Customised Republic Day 2026 Wishes: A Step-by-Step Guide

You can create custom stickers using simple text prompts and share them instantly with friends and family.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2026 10:00 IST
How to Create AI Stickers on WhatsApp for Customised Republic Day 2026 Wishes: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Make sure WhatsApp is updated to the latest version on your Android or iOS phone

Highlights
  • WhatsApp can turn text prompts into shareable Republic Day stickers
  • You can save and reuseAI-generated stickers directly on WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp also offers ready-made Republic Day sticker packs
Republic Day is all about celebrating the spirit of India, and if you are planning to send wishes this year, WhatsApp's AI Stickers can make them feel a lot more personal. Instead of forwarding the same old images, you can create custom stickers that match your mood, your message, and your style. Whether you want something patriotic with the tricolour, a fun cartoon-style design, or a simple “Happy Republic Day 2026” sticker, WhatsApp lets you do it in just a few taps. The feature uses AI to turn your text prompts into shareable stickers, making your chats feel more festive and thoughtful.

How to Create and Share AI Stickers For Republic Day 2026

If you want to send something more fun and personal than a text message this Republic Day 2026, WhatsApp's AI Stickers feature can help you do exactly that. You can create custom stickers using simple text prompts and share them instantly with friends and family. Before you begin, make sure WhatsApp is updated to the latest version on your Android or iOS phone.

  1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and make sure you are signed in.
  2. Open a chat where you want to send your Republic Day 2026 sticker.
  3. Tap the emoji icon inside the message box at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Switch to the Stickers tab by tapping the square-shaped icon.
  5. Tap the Create or plus (+) button inside the Stickers section. On some versions of the app, this option appears as AI Stickers.
  6. Type a short prompt describing the sticker you want. You can try prompts like “Republic Day 2026 sticker with Indian flag,” “Happy Republic Day 2026 text in tricolour,” or “Cartoon-style Republic Day celebration sticker.”
  7. Wait for WhatsApp to generate a few AI sticker options based on your prompt.
  8. Scroll through the results, pick the sticker you like, and tap it to send instantly.

You can also save your AI-generated stickers for later use. WhatsApp allows you to view, resend, or edit stickers after creation. Since the stickers are generated using AI, some designs may not look perfect. If you come across a sticker that feels incorrect or inappropriate, you can report it directly from the app.

If you prefer ready-made options, WhatsApp also offers Republic Day or patriotic sticker packs in the sticker store. You can browse them under the All Stickers section and add them to your collection with a single tap.

FAQs

1. How do AI Stickers work on WhatsApp for Republic Day 2026?
AI Stickers on WhatsApp use text prompts to generate custom stickers. You describe the kind of Republic Day sticker you want, and WhatsApp creates multiple sticker options that you can send or save.

2. Do I need a special app or update to create AI Stickers on WhatsApp?
No separate app is needed, but you must update WhatsApp to the latest version on Android or iOS. The AI Stickers feature is still rolling out, so it may not be available in all regions yet.

3. Can I save or report AI-generated stickers on WhatsApp?
Yes, you can save AI-generated stickers for future use. They will appear alongside your other stickers in the messaging app.

4. Does WhatsApp allow users to report AI-generated stickers?

If a sticker appears incorrect or inappropriate, WhatsApp allows you to report it directly from within the app.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

