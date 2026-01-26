Technology News
e-PAN Card: What Is It, How to Download, Benefits, Documents Required and More

You will have to pay a fee of Rs. 8.26 online via your preferred mode of payment to download your e-PAN from the Income Tax Information online portal.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 January 2026 11:00 IST
e-PAN Card: What Is It, How to Download, Benefits, Documents Required and More

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Bikashjit Kotwar

Here's How You Can Download Your e-PAN Online.

Highlights
  • An e-PAN card offers more convenience over a physical PAN card
  • You can download an e-PAN from the Protean website
  • You need to keep your Aadhaar and PAN number handy
A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric identifier, which is issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals, companies, and other organisations. With the help of the PAN, you (and the tax department) can track your tax payment history and other financial records. It is also useful when you have to file your income tax returns every year. Given how significant PAN is, getting a new PAN card has become easier over the years. While you can always choose to get a physical copy delivered of your PAN card delivered to your doorstep, it is more convenient to download an e-PAN online, which has the same validity as the physical card, while eliminating the need to carry it in your wallet.

Hence, we have created a step-by-step guide for you, which you can follow to get your e-PAN by paying a small fee to the Income Tax Department. In this article, we have also highlighted what an e-PAN is, the benefits it offers over a regular PAN card, and the eligibility criteria to get the same.

e-PAN: What it is, Benefits

An e-PAN is an electronic copy of your physical PAN card, which can be easily downloaded from the Protean Income Tax Information Portal. You either choose to get both, an e-PAN and a physical copy, or either one at the time of applying for a new PAN card. However, if you have lost the physical copy, you can download your e-PAN online by paying a small fee.

The e-PAN offers greater convenience, as you do not have to keep a physical copy of your PAN card with you at all times. Even if you do not have internet connectivity and have downloaded a digital copy of your e-PAN on your device, you can produce the same at the time of filing your tax returns. Additionally, the Income Tax Department charges a smaller fee of Rs. 8.26 for an e-PAN, compared to a fee of Rs. 50 for getting a physical copy of your PAN card.

Documents Required, Eligibility to Get an e-PAN

The Income Tax Department allows you to download an e-PAN if you already have a PAN issued in your name or if you have completed the application process to get a PAN card. If you already have a PAN card, you can use the number to download an e-PAN from the Protean Income Tax Information Portal. If you don't have one, you will have to check the status of your application with the acknowledgement number from the same portal.

You will need to keep all the documents mentioned below handy:

  1. PAN
  2. Aadhaar
  3. GSTN Card (if applicable)

How to Download e-PAN Online?

  1. Visit the Portean Tech Tax Information Online Portal or click here.
  2. Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, month of birth, and year of birth in the respective fields.
  3. If you have a GSTN number, you can enter that, too.
  4. Read the instructions and disclaimers and accept the terms and conditions after validating the captcha.
  5. Verify your personal information, including PAN number, registered phone number, email ID, and ZIP code.
  6. Select your preferred mode of receiving the OTP to proceed. (You can get the OTP on your registered phone number, registered email address, or both.)
  7. Accept the terms and conditions and click on Generate OTP.
  8. Soon you'll receive the OTP, which you must enter the same in the respective field, then tap on Verify OTP.
  9. A new webpage will appear asking you to choose the mode of payment. You can pay a fee of Rs. 8.26 using a debit card, a credit card, or net banking.
  10. Accept the terms of service and make the payment.
  11. After the transaction is complete, you can download your e-PAN onto your device for offline viewing.

FAQs

1. How many times can I download my e-PAN?

The Income Tax Department has not put a limit on the number of times you can download your e-PAN. You can get a copy of your e-PAN by paying a small fee if you misplace it.

2. How much fee do I have to pay to get an e-PAN?

You will have to pay a fee of Rs. 8.26, instead of Rs. 50 to get a physical PAN card delivered to your doorstep.

3. What are the modes of payment I can use to pay the fee to get an e-PAN?

You can pay via a debit card, credit card, or internet banking to get an e-PAN.

4. What are the documents needed to get an e-PAN?

You need to keep your PAN and Aadhaar details handy while applying for an e-PAN.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
e-PAN Card: What Is It, How to Download, Benefits, Documents Required and More
