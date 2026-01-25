Filing a passport application for a fresh copy online is an easy task, and it can be completed using the Passport Seva portal. You can also file a request for a reissued copy of your passport via the same method. First, you must fill out a form on the government portal, clearly marking the type of passport you want, normal or Tatkaal, along with your personal details, family information, an emergency contact, and your old passport number (if applicable). You will then have to select the regional passport office based on your current residence, which will then display the nearest Passport Seva Kendra, and pay a fee. You will then be able to schedule an appointment, where you must present the documents mentioned below.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you book and schedule your passport appointment online, including the list of documents required and how to check your application status online. It is worth noting that you can only proceed to book the appointment after making the submitting your passport application and paying the fees.

How to Book a Passport Appointment Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the Passport Seva portal or click here. Click on the Login button and enter your credentials. Then, the dashboard will open, displaying the new and old passport applications that you've filled out, along with their current status. Click on the three dotted lines in the left corner of your current application. Then, tap on the View button to open the form. You can then proceed to make the payment by selecting the Online Payment option. Then, choose the Appointment Quota*, Normal or Taktaal, based on the type of your application. Select the preferred Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra for booking the appointment. The Passport Seva online portal will then ask you to verify the details that you've filled in your form. Once you've verified the details, tap on Pay and Book Appointment, which will redirect you to the payment gateway. After the transaction is completed, you will be taken to the Appointment Confirmation page, which will display your appointment details. Then, click on Schedule Appointment on the View Saved/Submitted Applications page. You can select from the available date and time slots here and tap on Confirm. You can also reschedule your passport appointment for a different time and date. However, you can only reschedule the appointment three times. (Once, in case of a Tatkaal application).

List of Documents Required for Passport Appointment

Proof of Address

You will need to carry the original copy of one of the following documents, which are accepted as proof of address:

Water Bill Telephone (landline or postpaid mobile bill) Electricity bill Income Tax Assessment Order Election Commission Photo ID card Proof of Gas Connection Certificate from the Employer of reputed companies on letterhead Spouse's passport copy (First and last page including family details mentioning the applicant's name as the spouse of the passport holder), (provided the applicant's present address matches the address mentioned in the spouse's passport) Parents' passport copy, in case of minors(First and last page) Aadhaar Card Rent Agreement Photo Passbook of running Bank Account (Scheduled Public Sector Banks, Scheduled Private Sector Indian Banks, and Regional Rural Banks only)

If you were born before October 1, 2023, you must carry one of the following documents:

Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation. Transfer, school leaving, or matriculation certificate issued by the recognised school last attended or recognised educational board, having the date of birth of the applicant. PAN Card issued by the Income-tax Department, having the date of birth of the applicant. Copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (in respect of retired Government servants), duly attested or certified by the officer-in-charge of the administration of the concerned Ministry or Department of the applicant, having your date of birth. Driving licence Election Photo Identity Card. Policy bond issued by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

In case you were born on or after October 1, 2023, you need to carry the original birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation.

FAQs

1. Can I reschedule or cancel my passport appointment?

Yes, you can reschedule or cancel your passport appointment from the Passport Seva portal by clicking on the Reschedule Appointment or the Cancel Appointment button on the payment confirmation page.

2. What documents do I need to carry to the Passport Seva Kendra?

You need a valid proof of age and an acceptable proof of residence.

3. Can I book a passport appointment without paying the fees?

No, applicants must first pay a fee online, before they can book a passport appointment.

4. Can I choose a Passport Seva Kendra according to my preference?

You are allotted the Passport Seva Kendra nearest to your current residence.