Amazon is reportedly planning to cut 16,000 corporate jobs this week. As per the report, the Seattle-based tech giant's India offices could be among the worst-hit regions, with thousands of individuals said to lose their jobs. The fresh layoffs arrive after the company fired around 14,000 employees in October 2025. Notably, a report last year had claimed that the company is planning to trim its workforce by 30,000 roles by mid-2026, and both structured layoffs are aimed towards that goal.

Amazon Layoff: 16,000 Roles Reportedly Being Cut

According to a Reuters report, the tech giant is planning to announce the layoffs on Tuesday. While roles are reportedly being cut across the globe, Amazon's India offices are said to be among the worst-hit regions. In particular, the company's Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad offices are reportedly hit with job cuts.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the layoffs will impact the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail, Prime Video, devices, and People Experience and Technology (human resources) divisions. However, the full scope is said to be unclear. Amazon's plans can reportedly be changed, and nothing can be said with certainty before the company makes the announcement.

According to The Free Press Journal, multiple online discussions about the layoff have surfaced, indicating that white-collar jobs across India's offices are expected. The biggest impact will reportedby be suffered by the Cennai centre, which handles the company's operations. Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which are predominantly Amazon's tech hubs, are also said to be in the line of fire. Notably, during the company's October 2025 job cuts, about 800-1,000 Indian employees received the pink slip.

While no official reason for the layoffs have been stated by the company, reports claim that Amazon is trying to streamline bureaucracy that was built during the COVID-19 pandemic period due to lockdown-linked accelerated growth. Additionally, it is said that with increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and automation, the company has ruled several roles as surplus to needs.

Notably, a report last year had claimed that Amazon is planning to reduce reliance on hiring new warehouse workers in the US and automate those jobs with AI-powered robots by the year 2033. If the company ends up executing the plans, it is said to avoid hiring as many as 6,00,000 workers.