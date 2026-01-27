Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst Hit Regions

Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions

The latest layoff is reportedly part of Amazon’s broader plans of cutting around 30,000 jobs by mid-2026.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 January 2026 17:16 IST
Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon’s Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad offices are said to be severely hit by the layoff

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The layoffs span AWS, Prime Video, retail, devices and support teams
  • Amazon previously cut 14,000 jobs in October 2025
  • The layoffs are said to be related to the company’s rise in AI adoption
Advertisement

Amazon is reportedly planning to cut 16,000 corporate jobs this week. As per the report, the Seattle-based tech giant's India offices could be among the worst-hit regions, with thousands of individuals said to lose their jobs. The fresh layoffs arrive after the company fired around 14,000 employees in October 2025. Notably, a report last year had claimed that the company is planning to trim its workforce by 30,000 roles by mid-2026, and both structured layoffs are aimed towards that goal.

Amazon Layoff: 16,000 Roles Reportedly Being Cut

According to a Reuters report, the tech giant is planning to announce the layoffs on Tuesday. While roles are reportedly being cut across the globe, Amazon's India offices are said to be among the worst-hit regions. In particular, the company's Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad offices are reportedly hit with job cuts.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the layoffs will impact the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail, Prime Video, devices, and People Experience and Technology (human resources) divisions. However, the full scope is said to be unclear. Amazon's plans can reportedly be changed, and nothing can be said with certainty before the company makes the announcement.

According to The Free Press Journal, multiple online discussions about the layoff have surfaced, indicating that white-collar jobs across India's offices are expected. The biggest impact will reportedby be suffered by the Cennai centre, which handles the company's operations. Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which are predominantly Amazon's tech hubs, are also said to be in the line of fire. Notably, during the company's October 2025 job cuts, about 800-1,000 Indian employees received the pink slip.

While no official reason for the layoffs have been stated by the company, reports claim that Amazon is trying to streamline bureaucracy that was built during the COVID-19 pandemic period due to lockdown-linked accelerated growth. Additionally, it is said that with increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and automation, the company has ruled several roles as surplus to needs.

Notably, a report last year had claimed that Amazon is planning to reduce reliance on hiring new warehouse workers in the US and automate those jobs with AI-powered robots by the year 2033. If the company ends up executing the plans, it is said to avoid hiring as many as 6,00,000 workers.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Layoff, Tech layoff, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone

Related Stories

Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon to Cut Thousands More Jobs Globally With India Being the Worst-Hit
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. Swiggy Will Let You Place Orders, Track Deliveries via ChatGPT and Gemini
  6. HMD Watch X1, Watch P1 Launched as HMD's First Smartwatch Models
  7. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leaked Renders Hint at a Slightly Updated Design
  10. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Says ChatGPT's Writing Worsened Due to Overtraining Math, Coding
  2. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February
  3. Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
  4. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  5. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  7. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  8. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  9. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »