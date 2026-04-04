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How to Enable WhatsApp Backups With End-to-End Encryption Using a Passkey: A Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption offers enhanced privacy and security to users.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2026 08:00 IST
How to Enable WhatsApp Backups With End-to-End Encryption Using a Passkey: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

Here's How You Enable End-to-End Encryption for WhatsApp Backup

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption in 2016
  • Meta claims that it can’t access end-to-end encrypted messages
  • The backup feature is available on Android and iOS
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WhatsApp introduced full end-to-end encryption on its platform nearly a decade ago. While announcing the development in 2016, the instant messaging service said that the technological leap aims to “protect your private conversations” with others. Apart from WhatsApp, other platforms, like Signal also offer a similar level of privacy. Meta claims that it can't access the contents of WhatsApp messages exchanged between users that have been end-to-end encrypted, as an encryption key is required to access the same, which is unique to each system. While the company offers real-time encryption, it also allows users to back up end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp messages.

Hence, if you're wondering how you can enable WhatsApp backups with end-to-end encryption using passkeys for yourself, we have created a step-by-step guide to help you with the same.

What Are End-to-End Encrypted WhatsApp Chats?

First, let us understand what end-to-end encryption is and how it works. Simply put, when you send a message to your friends on WhatsApp, the app transforms the text into a code, which is converted into natural language once the message reaches the device with a 64-digit encryption key for the message. This encryption key is also present on the device from which the message is being sent, creating a common bridge between the recipient and sender. These messages are only decrypted on the devices sending and receiving the messages.

Think of these encrypted messages as a language only you and your friend understand. Hence, it would sound like gibberish to others eavesdropping on your conversations. Similarly, if encrypted WhatsApp messages are intercepted by a third party, they will only be able to access the encrypted code and not the actual message. This is an important privacy tool, protecting your private correspondence with others.

Passkeys add another layer of security on top of end-to-end encryption, which acts as a means of authentication. You can either use your phone's password, screen lock, fingerprint, or face unlock to authenticate your identity.

What Are the Benefits of Creating WhatsApp Backups With End-to-End Encryption?

There are multiple benefits of backing up your WhatsApp chats with end-to-end encryption. As previously mentioned, it offers a higher level of privacy. It assures that your messages are not being read by another hacker or any third party not meant to read the texts. Your private conversations remain limited to the eyes of those who are meant to see the message. Hence, the messages you have backed up remain encrypted and inaccessible to others.

Backing up WhatsApp chats also lets users keep track of their older conversations. Hence, if you ever lose your phone or buy a new handset, you can switch to a new device easily, without worrying about losing access to your previous messages. However, you should note that end-to-end encryption does not work if somebody has remote access to your device.

How to Enable WhatsApp Backups With End-to-End Encryption Using a Passkey on Android

Before you start, please note that WhatsApp backup with end-to-end encryption is only available for devices running Android 9 or a later version.

  1. To enable WhatsApp backups on Android, unlock your phone and open WhatsApp.
  2. In the app, go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.
  3. Click on the End-to-end encrypted backup button.
  4. Then, tap on the Turn on button > Create a passkey.
  5. Follow the on-screen instructions.
  6. Your end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp messages will start backing up.
  7. Alternatively, you can click on the More options button to use a 64-digit encryption key.

How to Enable WhatsApp Backups With End-to-End Encryption Using a Passkey on iOS

Before you proceed, make sure your iPhone is running on iOS 16 or a newer version.

  1. To enable WhatsApp backups on your iPhone, unlock your phone and open WhatsApp.
  2. Go to your profile page.
  3. Navigate to the Chats section under WhatsApp settings > tap on Chat backup.
  4. Tap on Back up now > click on end-to-end encrypted backup.
  5. Turn on back up, and then create a passkey for the encrypted messages by following the on-screen prompts.

FAQs

1. Is the WhatsApp backup feature available on my smartphone?

You need to ensure that your phone is running Android 9 or newer, if you have an Android phone, or iOS 18 or later versions, if you have an iPhone, to access WhatsApp backup.

2. Can Meta read my encrypted WhatsApp messages?

Meta claims that only the sender and the receiver can read end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp.

3. How are passkeys used on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp uses passkeys for user authentication to make sure that only you can access the messages that have been backed up with encryption.

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Further reading: How to Enable WhatsApp Backups, WhatsApp Backup, WhatsApp, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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How to Enable WhatsApp Backups With End-to-End Encryption Using a Passkey: A Step-By-Step Guide
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