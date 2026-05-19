One of the most anticipated supercop thriller series, Lanterns, has finally locked its release date. This television series centers around a space cop and the new recruit, as both navigate their way to solve a murder mystery, following the two intersecting timelines, taking them back to 2016. The plot of the series is expected to be packed with suspense, mystery, and crime. On the other hand, with a strong starcast, the series will delve into offering ultimate action and drama for the viewers.

When and Where to Watch Lanterns

The show is set to make its debut on August 16th, 2026, exclusively on HBO Max. The series will comprise eight episodes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lanterns

This superhero-thriller series follows Hal Jordan (Played by Kyle Chandler), a space cop, and John Stewart (Played by Aaron Pierre), who is a new recruit, as they embark on investigating a gritty murder. However, this series takes an intense turn when the plot jumps into the two intersecting timelines, taking the viewers back to the year 2016, at the time of the Rushville shooting. On the other hand is the second timeline, where Jordan must join the pieces together to conclude the case. The series explores uncovering ancient horrors, conspiracies, and mentoring, with a blend of drama and action.

Cast and Crew of Lanterns

Directed by James Hawes, Geeta Vasant Patel, Alik Sakharov, and Stephen Williams, this series stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in the lead roles. Other cast members include Nathan Fillion, Jason Ritter, Kelly Macdonald, and more. The series has been created by Tom King, while Emily Greene has served as an editor.

Reception of Lanterns

The series is yet to be released on the screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.