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Capcom Adds Original Versions of Resident Evil 1, 2 and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis to Steam

The three classic Resident Evil games are also available at a 50 percent discount on Steam.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 April 2026 18:49 IST
Capcom Adds Original Versions of Resident Evil 1, 2 and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis to Steam

Photo Credit: Capcom

The original Resident Evil released in 1996

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Highlights
  • Capcom added the three classic games on Steam on April 2
  • Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3 are available for Rs. 312 each after discount
  • Resident Evil Requiem has sold over six million copies
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The original versions of the first three Resident Evil games have been released on Steam. Capcom confirmed Thursday that Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis are now available on Valve's storefront. The three games were released in 1996, 1998, and 1999, respectively.

Resident Evil 1, 2, 3 Released on Steam

Steam only had the HD remaster of the original Resident Evil, and the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 before the three classic survival horror games were added to the platform. Capcom announced the update on X on Wednesday.

Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3 are now available on Steam. The three classic games have also been discounted on the storefront. The games are priced Rs. 624 each, but are available for Rs. 312 with a 50 percent discount. In fact, Capcom has heavily discounted all Resident Evil games on Steam as part of its spring sale, except for the newly released Resident Evil Requiem.

Resident Evil Requiem a Hit for Capcom

Last month, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in the Resident Evil franchise, had sold over six million copies. Requiem is now the fastest title in the Resident Evil franchise to reach that sales milestone.

Capcom has also promised continued post launch support for the horror game, including releasing new content updates. “Going forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional game content, so players can continue to enjoy the title longer,” Capcom said last month.

The company has also confirmed that a story expansion for Resident Evil Requiem is in development.

Resident Evil Requiem launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27. The survival horror game sold over 5 million copies within five days of launch, becoming a critical and commercial success for Capcom. Requiem is now also the highest user rated game of all time on Metacritic. The 10/10 Gadgets 360 review of Resident Evil Requiem called it a “horror masterpiece.”

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Intriguing, emotional story
  • Compelling dual protagonists
  • Tense survival horror gameplay
  • Thrilling action gameplay
  • State of the art visuals
  • Excellent boss fights & undead encounters
  • Leon S. Kennedy
  • Bad
  • None
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil Requiem review
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, Capcom, Steam
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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