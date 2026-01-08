Technology News
English Edition

SBI Statement Password: What is it, How to Open Statement PDF, and More

Here’s how you can download and open your SBI account statement.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 19:40 IST
SBI Statement Password: What is it, How to Open Statement PDF, and More

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anete Lusina

SBI allows customers to download their account statement via two methods.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • YONO SBI app is available on Android and iOS
  • SBI customers receive their account statement via email
  • Password-protected statement offers better security
Advertisement

State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest government-owned bank in India, which offers multiple financial services to its customers, including savings deposits, credit facilities, bank lockers, and insurance. The financial institution allows customers to download their SBI account statement through multiple methods online. Whether you have a savings or a current account with the state-owned bank, you can get your account statement from either the bank's internet banking portal or the YONO SBI mobile banking app, which is available on the Play Store for Android users and Apple's App Store for iPhone owners. Regardless of the method, the bank sends the account statements to users as a password-protected PDF.

If you would like to know more about the SBI account statement password, here's a quick guide for your reference, including what is an SBI account statement, what the benefits are, and how you can open the PDF with the password, even if you have forgotten the same.

How to Get SBI Statement via Internet Banking?

  1. Visit the SBI internet banking portal or click here.
  2. Click on the Continue to Login button > enter your username and password.
  3. Then, tap on the Login to continue.
  4. Your personal dashboard will open with your banking details.
  5. Click on Transactions > Request Statement and select the duration for which you want to receive the statement of, then tap Email or Download.

How to Get SBI Statement via YONO SBI App?

  1. Open the YONO SBI app and enter your credentials to log in. (Make sure your phone has the SIM as your registered phone number with SBI.)
  2. Tap on Transactions in the tile that shows your account number, then tap Request Statement.
  3. Select the duration, or financial year, then choose between PDF or Excel formats. 
  4. Tap Email or Download to receive the statement via email or download the file to your smartphone, respectively.

SBI Statement Password Format

The format of your SBI statement password depends on the method you used to download the file. If you download the same via internet banking, your password would be your 11-digit account number, which will be stated when you download the PDF.

However, if you requested the SBI statement via mobile banking, the format would be highlighted in the email sent to you. The password would be in the following format: <Last five digits of your registered phone number> followed by <your birthdate in DDMMYY>.

How to Open SBI Statement PDF?

  1. If you have followed the above-mentioned steps, your password-protected SBI statement PDF should be ready to be viewed.
  2. Navigate to the Downloads folder on your device  and tap the file to open it.
  3. A dialogue box might appear, asking you to enter the password.
  4. Enter the password in the format mentioned in the email to access your bank statement.

FAQs

1. What is the SBI statement password?

The SBI statement password is a security measure which helps protect a customer's banking information. The bank sends your account statements as password-protected PDF, which asks you to enter the password in a specific format.

2. Can I access my SBI statement offline?

Customers can visit a nearby SBI branch to get a physical copy of their account statement, but this process is not as convenient as using your computer or phone to view your SBI statement.

3. How can I download my SBI account statement online?

You can either visit the SBI internet banking portal or download the YONO SBI mobile banking app to download your account statement.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: State Bank of India Statement Password, State Bank of India, How to Open State Bank of India Statement PDF, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
New Life Is Strange Game From Square Enix Leaked After PEGI Rating Surfaces
SBI Statement Password: What is it, How to Open Statement PDF, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With These Snapdragon Chipsets
  3. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  4. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  5. Poco M8 5G Launches in India With a 5,520mAh Battery and This Price Tag
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  7. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  8. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  9. Oppo Pad 5 With a 10,050mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. New Life Is Strange Game From Square Enix Leaked After PEGI Rating Surfaces
  2. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Specifications
  3. Spotify Launches Real-Time Listening Activity and Request to Jam Feature
  4. Oppo Pad 5 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  5. ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
  7. Itel Zeno 20 Max Launched in India With Unisoc T7100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
  9. Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment
  10. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »