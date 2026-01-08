State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest government-owned bank in India, which offers multiple financial services to its customers, including savings deposits, credit facilities, bank lockers, and insurance. The financial institution allows customers to download their SBI account statement through multiple methods online. Whether you have a savings or a current account with the state-owned bank, you can get your account statement from either the bank's internet banking portal or the YONO SBI mobile banking app, which is available on the Play Store for Android users and Apple's App Store for iPhone owners. Regardless of the method, the bank sends the account statements to users as a password-protected PDF.

If you would like to know more about the SBI account statement password, here's a quick guide for your reference, including what is an SBI account statement, what the benefits are, and how you can open the PDF with the password, even if you have forgotten the same.

How to Get SBI Statement via Internet Banking?

Visit the SBI internet banking portal or click here. Click on the Continue to Login button > enter your username and password. Then, tap on the Login to continue. Your personal dashboard will open with your banking details. Click on Transactions > Request Statement and select the duration for which you want to receive the statement of, then tap Email or Download.

How to Get SBI Statement via YONO SBI App?

Open the YONO SBI app and enter your credentials to log in. (Make sure your phone has the SIM as your registered phone number with SBI.) Tap on Transactions in the tile that shows your account number, then tap Request Statement. Select the duration, or financial year, then choose between PDF or Excel formats. Tap Email or Download to receive the statement via email or download the file to your smartphone, respectively.

SBI Statement Password Format

The format of your SBI statement password depends on the method you used to download the file. If you download the same via internet banking, your password would be your 11-digit account number, which will be stated when you download the PDF.

However, if you requested the SBI statement via mobile banking, the format would be highlighted in the email sent to you. The password would be in the following format: <Last five digits of your registered phone number> followed by <your birthdate in DDMMYY> .

How to Open SBI Statement PDF?

If you have followed the above-mentioned steps, your password-protected SBI statement PDF should be ready to be viewed. Navigate to the Downloads folder on your device and tap the file to open it. A dialogue box might appear, asking you to enter the password. Enter the password in the format mentioned in the email to access your bank statement.

FAQs

1. What is the SBI statement password?

The SBI statement password is a security measure which helps protect a customer's banking information. The bank sends your account statements as password-protected PDF, which asks you to enter the password in a specific format.

2. Can I access my SBI statement offline?

Customers can visit a nearby SBI branch to get a physical copy of their account statement, but this process is not as convenient as using your computer or phone to view your SBI statement.

3. How can I download my SBI account statement online?

You can either visit the SBI internet banking portal or download the YONO SBI mobile banking app to download your account statement.