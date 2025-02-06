Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • India Now OpenAI's Second Largest Market, CEO Sam Altman Says

India Now OpenAI's Second Largest Market, CEO Sam Altman Says

Sam Altman made his first visit to India since 2023, as his company faces legal challenges in the country.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 February 2025 11:59 IST
India Now OpenAI's Second Largest Market, CEO Sam Altman Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI faces a high-profile copyright infringement battle with India's top media houses

Highlights
  • Sam Altman met with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • The OpenAI CEO has lauded India's rapid AI adoption
  • The minister recently praised China's DeepSeek for shaking up AI sector
Advertisement

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday said India is now OpenAI's second-largest market by number of users, which have tripled in the past year.

Altman met with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed India's plan of creating a low-cost AI ecosystem. Altman lauded the country's rapid AI adoption and growing ambitions.

Vaishnaw posted on X that he had a "super cool discussion" with Altman on India's "strategy of creating the entire AI stack - GPUs, model, and apps" and that OpenAI was willing to collaborate on all three.

"I think India should be doing everything. I think India should be one of the leaders of the AI revolution", Altman said, a reversal from last year when he cast doubt on whether the country could build a substantial model in the OpenAI space with a $10 million (roughly Rs. 87 crore) budget.

It was Altman's first visit since 2023 to India, where his company faces legal challenges.

Vaishnaw last week praised Chinese startup DeepSeek for shaking up the sector with its low-cost AI assistant, likening its frugal approach to his government's efforts to build a localised AI model.

"Our country sent a mission to the moon at a fraction of the cost that many other countries did right, why can't we do a model that will be a fraction of the cost that many others do?" Vaishnaw said in a video of part of the discussion with Altman that he posted.

Earlier, India's finance ministry issued an advisory urging employees to avoid using tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official work, citing risks posed to confidentiality of government documents and data, an internal department advisory showed.

Before India, Altman visited Japan and South Korea, securing deals with SoftBank Group and Kakao. In Seoul, he also discussed the Stargate AI data center project with SoftBank and Samsung.

OpenAI also faces a high-profile copyright infringement battle with India's top media houses. The company has said in court filings it does not have its servers in the country and Indian courts should not hear the matter.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Openai, Sam Altman, India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, AI
Google Expands Gemini 2.0 Rollout With Flash Thinking, Agentic and Pro Models

Related Stories

India Now OpenAI's Second Largest Market, CEO Sam Altman Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  2. Snapdragon X CPUs to Launch in India on February 24 for Affordable PCs
  3. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Upgrades Leaked Online
  6. Google Rolling Out Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking to Mobile Apps
  7. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Update for Pixel Phones With Bug Fixes
  8. Realme P3 Listed on Geekbench With Unknown Snapdragon Chipset
  9. You Will Soon Be Able to Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Series from BigBasket
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Later This MonthÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Upheaval Dome: Utah’s Mysterious Crater That Still Puzzles Scientists
  2. MIT’s CuRVE Technique Achieves Uniform Protein Labeling in Intact Tissues
  3. India Now OpenAI's Second Largest Market, CEO Sam Altman Says
  4. Amazon Set to Release Long-Delayed Alexa Generative AI Revamp
  5. Another Simple Favor OTT Release Date: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Starrer to Stream in May 2025
  6. Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Romantic Drama Online
  7. Dark OTT Release: Telugu Mystery Thriller Starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar Now Streaming Online
  8. Google Expands Gemini 2.0 Rollout With Flash Thinking, Agentic and Pro Models
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Soon Be Available on BigBasket With 10-Minute Delivery
  10. Bioscope: The Story of the Story Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »