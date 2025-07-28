Technology News
Samsung Announces Third Edition of ‘Walk-a-thon India’ Challenge; Galaxy Watch 8 to Be Won

Three randomly selected lucky winners will win the Galaxy Watch 8 as the top prize.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 16:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 40mm Wi-Fi variant

Highlights
  • The campaign runs from August 1 to August 30, 2025
  • Participants must walk 2 lakh steps in a 30-day period
  • Those completing the challenge will receive coupons on Galaxy Watch 8
Samsung on Monday announced the third edition of the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge, following up on the second edition that took place in April. As part of the initiative, users of Samsung Galaxy devices are required to walk a certain number of steps in a limited duration. They will compete with others for a chance to win the new Galaxy Watch 8. All participants completing the challenge will receive assured discount coupons on the smartwatch as well.

Third Edition of Samsung ‘Walk-a-thon India' Challenge

In a press note, Samsung said that the third edition of the‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge is aimed at encouraging citizens to “get moving”. Registrations for the challenge have already begun. It takes place between August 1 and August 30 and is open exclusively to Galaxy users via the Samsung Health app in India.

To qualify for rewards, participants need to opt-in and complete 2 lakh steps within a 30-day period. To join the challenge, you need to:

  1. Open the Samsung Health app and head over to the Together section
  2. You should see a banner for the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge on the screen. Opt in
  3. Walk a minimum of 2 lakh steps within the specified 30-day period
  4. Once completed, take a screenshot of the total step count and post it on the Samsung Members app with #WalkathonIndia hashtag, and you will qualify for the lucky draw

Samsung said that all participants who finish the challenge will get assured prizes. The three lucky winners will win the Galaxy Watch 8, whereas other completionists will be offered discount coupons worth up to Rs. 15,000 on the same smartwatch.

To claim the rewards, they need to visit the Samsung Members app between September 5 and September 30.

Notably, it is the third edition of the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge and the third one to take place in 2025. The first edition took place in January and is said to have witnessed entries from more than 1 lakh entries from participants across the country.

Meanwhile, the second edition took place from April during which the South Korean tech conglomerate offered the Galaxy Watch Ultra as the top prize to three lucky winners.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Health
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Announces Third Edition of 'Walk-a-thon India' Challenge; Galaxy Watch 8 to Be Won
