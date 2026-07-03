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WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report

The iPad app was previously limited to WhatsApp's companion mode, while Android tablet owners could set it up as their primary device.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 18:28 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The changes are expected to remove several limitations associated with linked devices

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Highlights
  • Users can reportedly register WhatsApp directly on iPad
  • Passkeys can reportedly speed up iPad account setup
  • Android tablets may soon offer easier account transfers
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WhatsApp is reportedly expanding support for tablets with two new changes. Eligible iPad users may soon be able to set up the messaging app as their primary device, while some Android tablet users are said to be seeing a redesigned setup interface during account registration. The reported changes are expected to simplify WhatsApp setup on larger-screen devices and address some of the limitations of companion mode. Both features are said to be rolling out gradually to a limited number of users.

You Can Now Set Up Your iPad as Your Primary WhatsApp Device

According to a WABetaInfo post, WhatsApp for iPadOS version 26.25.74 introduces a new registration method that reportedly lets eligible users activate WhatsApp directly on an iPad. Instead of linking the tablet to an existing smartphone with a QR code, users can reportedly register the app using their phone number and a six-digit verification code.

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Existing passkeys can also be used instead of a verification code, according to WABetaInfo. The feature is also said to be available in the latest TestFlight build and is gradually rolling out to more users.

Previously, the iPad app only supported companion mode. That setup prevented access to features such as live location sharing, broadcast lists and communication with businesses through Flows. Linked iPads were also automatically signed out if the primary phone remained inactive on WhatsApp for 14 consecutive days.

Registering the iPad as the primary device removes those restrictions, allowing access to features unavailable in companion mode while eliminating the 14-day inactivity logout tied to another device.

WhatsApp Could Soon Let Android Tablets Become Primary Devices More Easily

In another post, the publication says WhatsApp is testing a redesigned setup screen for Android tablets in recent beta releases. Some beta testers reportedly see two setup options: link an existing account or transfer it to the tablet as the primary device. Android tablets already support primary registration, but the new interface reportedly combines both setup methods into a single screen.

Choosing the transfer option reportedly starts the standard registration process. Users reportedly verify their accounts using their phone numbers and six-digit codes. Once verified, the tablet reportedly becomes the primary device, and chat history can then be restored from Google Drive.

Since WhatsApp supports only one primary device per account, the previous primary phone is reportedly automatically signed out, though it can later be linked again as a companion device.

Android tablets configured as the primary device gain access to the same features available on smartphones. Companion mode restrictions, including those on live location sharing and broadcast lists, reportedly no longer apply. The automatic logout after 14 days of inactivity on another device is also reportedly removed. Users who do not wish to transfer their account can reportedly continue linking the tablet as a companion device.

According to the report, the redesigned Android tablet setup interface is currently available to some beta testers and is being released in stages. The publication adds that WhatsApp has not yet indicated when the feature will be introduced through the stable version of the app.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Companion Mode, WhatsApp Primary Device, WhatsApp Tablet Support, iPad, Android Tablets
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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