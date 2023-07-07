Threads, the Twitter rival by Meta, went live on Thursday and the new microblogging platform has already racked up more than 50 million sign-ups just over a day after it was launched by the Facebook parent firm. You can log on to Threads with your Instagram credentials and the app will alert you every time one of your Instagram contacts follows you back. Also, you will be alerted when your posts on Threads receive likes, replies, reposts, and mentions. These constant notifications can get tiresome — but there are a few ways to manage them to ensure a better experience on the new app.

Meta's new Twitter rival uses Instagram's account system and you can keep your username, followers and verification status on Threads. It can be accessed from the desktop site at Threads.net or by downloading the app on iOS and Android smartphones.

Threads notification settings on Android

At present, the app sends out 10 different types of notifications for likes, replies, mentions, reposts, quotes, first threads, new followers, follow request acceptance, account suggestions and pre-followed user joined Threads.

How to manage Threads notifications on Android You can remove notifications from Threads that spam you with too many messages or aren't useful anymore by following these steps on Android: Head over to your profile page on Threads and tap the Menu button at the top-right corner. Tap on Notifications. Tap Pause all or make singular adjustments in Threads and replies or Following and followers. You can choose from five options — 15 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, 8 hours to mute notifications. Under Threads and replies you can pick from three options: everyone, people you follow or turn it off completely. Under Following and followers, you can either turn off every single notification or turn it on.

The steps outlined come in handy when you'd like to use Threads but don't want to constantly receive ongoing notifications from the app. Threads currently allows you to post up to 500 characters on the app with links, photos, and videos. These can be cross-posted to your Instagram story as well. Like Instagram, the new app also lets to set the profile as "Private". The new platform is expected to add new features in the coming days.

