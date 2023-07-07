Technology News

How to Configure and Mute Threads Notifications on Your Android Smartphone

You can use Threads without constantly receiving ongoing notifications from the app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2023 10:47 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Threads currently allow users to post up to 500 characters on the app

Highlights
  • Threads lets you operate a private profile, just like Instagram
  • The Threads app on Android issues 10 different types of notifications
  • In Following and followers, you can turn off notification or keep it on

Threads, the Twitter rival by Meta, went live on Thursday and the new microblogging platform has already racked up more than 50 million sign-ups just over a day after it was launched by the Facebook parent firm. You can log on to Threads with your Instagram credentials and the app will alert you every time one of your Instagram contacts follows you back. Also, you will be alerted when your posts on Threads receive likes, replies, reposts, and mentions. These constant notifications can get tiresome — but there are a few ways to manage them to ensure a better experience on the new app.

Meta's new Twitter rival uses Instagram's account system and you can keep your username, followers and verification status on Threads. It can be accessed from the desktop site at Threads.net or by downloading the app on iOS and Android smartphones.

threads screenshots threads instagram

Threads notification settings on Android

 

At present, the app sends out 10 different types of notifications for likes, replies, mentions, reposts, quotes, first threads, new followers, follow request acceptance, account suggestions and pre-followed user joined Threads.

How to manage Threads notifications on Android

You can remove notifications from Threads that spam you with too many messages or aren't useful anymore by following these steps on Android:

  1. Head over to your profile page on Threads and tap the Menu button at the top-right corner. 
  2. Tap on Notifications.
  3. Tap Pause all or make singular adjustments in Threads and replies or Following and followers. You can choose from five options — 15 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, 8 hours to mute notifications.
  4. Under Threads and replies you can pick from three options: everyone, people you follow or turn it off completely.
  5. Under Following and followers, you can either turn off every single notification or turn it on.

The steps outlined come in handy when you'd like to use Threads but don't want to constantly receive ongoing notifications from the app. Threads currently allows you to post up to 500 characters on the app with links, photos, and videos. These can be cross-posted to your Instagram story as well. Like Instagram, the new app also lets to set the profile as "Private". The new platform is expected to add new features in the coming days.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Threads, Instagram, Threads Features, Threads Android, Meta

Further reading: Threads, Instagram, Threads Features, Threads Android, Meta
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
