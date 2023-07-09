How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat History on Android or iOS Using QR Code

Meta, in a recent announcement, made it easier for WhatsApp users to transfer their chat history from an old phone to new phone without the use of any backup or cloud services. WhatsApp now allows Android as well as iOS users to transfer their chat history, along with media attachments, between phone running on the same OS. While the instant messaging service already had an option for transfer of chat history, it needed either backing up the chat history on storage or uploading it to the cloud.

WhatsApp's new chat transfer feature, using QR code, lets users transfer most chat information like messages, and media files including documents, links and videos. However, users will not be able to transfer details on peer-to-peer payment messages and the call history.

To transfer the WhatsApp Chat History via QR code, the user needs to assure that both their phones have Android OS Lollipop 5.1, or Android 6 or above installed on them. The new phone shouldn't be registered on WhatsApp until the transfer process. Both handsets also need to have their WiFi enabled and on the same network.

Similarly, for chat transfer on iOS, both old and new iPhone variants should have WhatsApp for iOS version 2.23.9.77 or above installed.

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chat history on Android as well as iOS phones.

Transfer WhatsApp Chat History on Android Phone Open WhatsApp on old phone. Go to More Options > Settings > Chats > Transfer chats > Start. On the new handset, install and register on WhatsApp using the same number. Select Start on Transfer chat history from old phone. Allow the permissions and a QR code will appear. Scan this code using your old device. Once the permission for connecting phone is granted, the process will begin. As the import is finished, tap Done.

Transfer WhatsApp Chat History on iOS device Open WhatsApp on old iPhone and go to Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone > Start. On the new phone, install WhatsApp and register using your phone number. Now select Continue on Transfer chat history to iPhone. Using camera on old phone, scan the QR code shown on your new device. Once the transfer completes, setup your profile on the new device.

