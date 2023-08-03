Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Best Deals on Smartphones

SBI Bank credit card holders can avail of instant discount of 10 percent on eligible products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale.

Updated: 3 August 2023 12:50 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Best Deals on Smartphones

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's sale will open for non-Prime subscribers at midnight

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will start at midnight
  • Prime subscribers can already access some of the top deals on smartphones
  • iPhone 14 is discounted during the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale kicked off at 12pm (noon) on Thursday, bringing deals, discounts and offers on a range of products — including smartphones and other consumer electronics. You can purchase devices from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, and several other smartphone makers via the e-commerce platform if you are a Prime member. However, customers who are not Amazon Prime subscribers will have to wait until midnight to gain access to some of the deals during the ongoing sale. 

If you're in the market for a new smartphone and have an active Amazon Prime subscription, we've handpicked some of the best deals on smartphones you can purchase during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale: Best smartphone deals

iPhone 14 

As part of the Prime Early Deals ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, you can purchase the iPhone 14 at Rs. 67,499. The phone, which is equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic chip and comes with car crash detection and emergency satellite communication features, was launched in India last year with a Rs. 79,900 price tag. SBI Bank customers can use their credit cards for an addition discount up to Rs. 1,000. You can further lower the price of the handset by Rs. 54,950 via an exchange discount, which is only applicable to specific smartphone models. 

Buy now: Rs. 67,499 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. It was launched at Rs. 62,999 for the base model and the price was lowered to Rs. 52,999 when its successor was launched. Buying the phone using an SBI credit card can further lower the price by Rs. 1,250, while exchanging an eligible handset can get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 36,000.

Buy now: Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999)

iQoo 9 5G

You can pick up the iQoo 9 5G for Rs. 29,990 during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale if you have a Prime membership. The handset was launched in India at Rs. 42,990 which makes the current deal worth considering if you are looking to upgrade your phone. It runs on a slightly older flagship-grade chipset — the 5nm Snapdragon 888+ — and supports wired fast charging at 120W. Exchanging your existing phone can lower the price of the handset by up to Rs. 26,650, as per the listing. 

Buy now: Rs. 29,990  (MRP Rs. 42,990)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that was launched at Rs. 18,999 with a 6.6-inch LCD display, an Exynos 1280 chipset and 5G connectivity — it is now listed at Rs. 16,999 as part of the platform's Prime Early Deals ahead of the sale. You can lower the price by Rs. 1,000 using an SBI credit card and another Rs. 16,100 by exchanging an older handset. 

Buy now: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Redmi 12C

The entry-level Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and features a 6.72-inch LCD screen. You can purchase this handset at Rs. 7,699 during the Prime Early Deals for subscribers that is live on the platform. The phone's price is currently lower than its original launch price of Rs. 8,999. Exchanging your older handset will get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,300, according to the Redmi 12C listing on Amazon.

Buy now: Rs. 7,699 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Microsoft Teams Used by Russia-Linked Hackers to Target Firms With Phishing Campaign, Microsoft Says

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Best Deals on Smartphones
