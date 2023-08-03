Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale kicked off at 12pm (noon) on Thursday, bringing deals, discounts and offers on a range of products — including smartphones and other consumer electronics. You can purchase devices from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, and several other smartphone makers via the e-commerce platform if you are a Prime member. However, customers who are not Amazon Prime subscribers will have to wait until midnight to gain access to some of the deals during the ongoing sale.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone and have an active Amazon Prime subscription, we've handpicked some of the best deals on smartphones you can purchase during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale: Best smartphone deals

iPhone 14

As part of the Prime Early Deals ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, you can purchase the iPhone 14 at Rs. 67,499. The phone, which is equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic chip and comes with car crash detection and emergency satellite communication features, was launched in India last year with a Rs. 79,900 price tag. SBI Bank customers can use their credit cards for an addition discount up to Rs. 1,000. You can further lower the price of the handset by Rs. 54,950 via an exchange discount, which is only applicable to specific smartphone models.

Buy now: Rs. 67,499 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. It was launched at Rs. 62,999 for the base model and the price was lowered to Rs. 52,999 when its successor was launched. Buying the phone using an SBI credit card can further lower the price by Rs. 1,250, while exchanging an eligible handset can get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 36,000.

Buy now: Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999)

iQoo 9 5G

You can pick up the iQoo 9 5G for Rs. 29,990 during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale if you have a Prime membership. The handset was launched in India at Rs. 42,990 which makes the current deal worth considering if you are looking to upgrade your phone. It runs on a slightly older flagship-grade chipset — the 5nm Snapdragon 888+ — and supports wired fast charging at 120W. Exchanging your existing phone can lower the price of the handset by up to Rs. 26,650, as per the listing.

Buy now: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 42,990)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that was launched at Rs. 18,999 with a 6.6-inch LCD display, an Exynos 1280 chipset and 5G connectivity — it is now listed at Rs. 16,999 as part of the platform's Prime Early Deals ahead of the sale. You can lower the price by Rs. 1,000 using an SBI credit card and another Rs. 16,100 by exchanging an older handset.

Buy now: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Redmi 12C

The entry-level Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and features a 6.72-inch LCD screen. You can purchase this handset at Rs. 7,699 during the Prime Early Deals for subscribers that is live on the platform. The phone's price is currently lower than its original launch price of Rs. 8,999. Exchanging your older handset will get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,300, according to the Redmi 12C listing on Amazon.

Buy now: Rs. 7,699 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

