Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Last-Minute Tech Gift Ideas

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale will end on October 29.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 19:25 IST
Customers can avail of additional coupons during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale is live now
  • Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMIs
  • You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases
As Diwali approaches, it's the perfect time to spread joy through thoughtful gifts. If you are looking for tech gifts to make your loved ones feel truly cherished, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale has numerous deals and offers. Gadgets from different brands and categories are currently listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. From the latest iPhone to earphones, and speakers, the sale has many options across all budgets. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the deals. 

Products ranging from smartphones, smartwatches, earphones, speakers and more can be chosen as a tech gift for Diwali this year. Smartphones across all price ranges from brands like Apple and OnePlus have received price cuts during this year's sale. Similarly, you can buy speakers from JBL, Boat, Zebronics and more. Other gadgets like smartwatches and earphones are also listed with discounts.

Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while placing orders. Customers with ICICI bank, Axis bank, IDFC First Bank, BOB card, and HSBC bank cards can avail of up to Rs. 9,000 additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional discounts 

These could be the best gadgets to gift your loved ones this Diwali.

Product Deal Price MRP
iPhone 15 Rs. 66,900 Rs. 79,600
OnePlus 12R  Rs. 35,999 Rs. 39,999
Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs. 17,988 Rs. 29,990
JBL Live Pro 2 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 16,999
boAt Stone 352 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 3,490  
Realme Buds T110 Rs. 1,099 Rs. 71,990
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Rs. 7,749 Rs. 19,999
Motorola Razr 50 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 64,999

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale, Sale Offers
Ubisoft Returns to NFT Gaming With Launch of Champion Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles 
Google DeepMind SynthID AI Watermarking Technology Open-Sourced to Businesses and Developers

