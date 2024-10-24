As Diwali approaches, it's the perfect time to spread joy through thoughtful gifts. If you are looking for tech gifts to make your loved ones feel truly cherished, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale has numerous deals and offers. Gadgets from different brands and categories are currently listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. From the latest iPhone to earphones, and speakers, the sale has many options across all budgets. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the deals.

Products ranging from smartphones, smartwatches, earphones, speakers and more can be chosen as a tech gift for Diwali this year. Smartphones across all price ranges from brands like Apple and OnePlus have received price cuts during this year's sale. Similarly, you can buy speakers from JBL, Boat, Zebronics and more. Other gadgets like smartwatches and earphones are also listed with discounts.

Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while placing orders. Customers with ICICI bank, Axis bank, IDFC First Bank, BOB card, and HSBC bank cards can avail of up to Rs. 9,000 additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional discounts

These could be the best gadgets to gift your loved ones this Diwali.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.