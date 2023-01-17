Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale is currently live with notable discounts on a range of the company's products including Echo Speakers, Fire TV Devices, and Kindle ebook readers. The e-commerce giant will continue its first major sale of the year until Friday. In addition to the discounted price of the devices, SBI bank customers will also get an added benefit of a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 2,500, on their purchases. If you have been thinking of buying Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, or a Kindle ebook reader, you can avail of multiple discounts during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best deals on Echo smart speakers

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd Gen) has received a discount of Rs. 1,000. The device is currently selling for just Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499). This smart speaker can stream music, read you the news, and access the weather. It will also let you control various smart home devices ranging from smart lights to smart TVs, and even smart plugs. You can also buy it as part of combo offers along with other connected home devices, such as smart bulbs and smart plugs during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Echo Show 5 2nd Gen

The second-generation Echo Show 5 smart speaker features an interactive display and lets you stream videos and check the weather. It is currently priced at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999) during the sale. The smart speaker comes with a 5.5-inch screen and inbuilt Alexa support. You can control the device by using your voice and the display. The smart speaker also has a built-in camera to remotely monitor your home. The 2-megapixel camera can also be used for video calls. You can also watch video content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on the display. It also has a physical microphone mute button and an inbuilt camera cover.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on Fire TV devices

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently priced at Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499). This Amazon streaming device can be connected to any TV with an HDMI port and comes with a smart Alexa remote with dedicated buttons for some streaming services. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio on compatible TV models. You can also stream content from several supported streaming services as well as control smart home devices.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best offers on Kindle e-book readers

Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE 10th Gen

The Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE 10th Gen sports a 6-inch display with a 300ppi glare-free display. It offers 32GB storage letting users store thousands of digital books. It is waterproof and features a built-in adjustable light. You can also access over a million titles at Rs. 299 or less as part of a Kindle Unlimited subscription. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 14,599 with a 19 percent discount, during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,599 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Kindle Oasis (10th Gen)

If you are looking for an ebook reader with a larger display, the 7-inch Kindle Oasis boasts a 300ppi resolution and an adjustable warm light. It comes with a dedicated page turn button. Like the Paperwhite model, the Kindle Oasis is also waterproof with an IPX8 rating. It comes with Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity and can be charged in three hours via a 5W USB power adapter. Currently, you can get it for just Rs. 18,999 as part of the ongoing sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.