Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale began on Sunday and the e-commerce platform's sale will run for five more days until January 20. The company has listed several deals on a wide variety of products ranging from security cameras to smart home speakers and others. In addition to the sale, SBI bank customers can also benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on their purchases during the sale. From smart speakers to smart lighting, you can access hefty discounts on almost all smart home devices to automate some of your daily tasks. Here, have picked out some of the best deals that you can avail of during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on smart home products

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa (Black)

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a smart speaker that you can control by using your voice. It can stream music from online services such as Amazon Prime Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, and Spotify. It also lets you create and manage your personal playlist from the speaker. The Echo Dot also integrates with compatible smart home devices and can be used to control them. You can switch on your geyser or dim the lights by just using your voice. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently available at a 22 percent discount during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Wipro Garnet B22D 12.5W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb

The Wipro Garnet is a smart LED bulb with a B22D base fitting. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and offers over 16 million colour options. It can be controlled remotely from anywhere via the Wipro Smart Home app. Its Music Sync feature enables it to change colours based on the rhythm of the music. The Wipro Garnet B22D also comes with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It received a 72 percent discount during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 729 (MRP Rs. 2,590))

Wipro 10A Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring

The Wipro 10A smart plug with Energy monitoring has received a massive discount of 69 percent on Amazon. It is suitable for small appliances like TV sets, electric kettles, table fans, set-top boxes, and air purifiers. Interestingly, you can control it from anywhere via the Wipro Next Smart Home app, as long as you have Internet access. You can also set up a schedule to turn your devices on or off. It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The smart plug also monitors the energy consumption of the connected device.

Buy now at: Rs. 900 (MRP Rs. 2,899))

CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera

The CP PLUS 3MP is a smart home security camera that can be connected to a local Wi-Fi network. It has an inbuilt mic and speaker for two-way communication. It comes with a motion detection feature that can track any object or person with a pan & tilt function. On detecting motion, the camera sends a notification on a mobile app. All recordings are stored on the cloud. The camera also has a night vision feature. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, according to the product listing.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 4,900)

Philips Air Purifier AC2887/20

This smart Air Purifier from Philips is currently selling at a discount of Rs. 9,061. It comes with an intelligent purification ability that automatically senses air quality, long HEPA filter life of up to 17,000 hours, and removes 99.9 percent of airborne viruses. It comes with a two-year worldwide warranty and free home service. It is said to purify a standard room in just 10 minutes with a CADR of 333 m3/hour. It also removes 99.99 percent of pollen and house dust mites.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,498 (MRP Rs 23,559)

