Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Products, IoT Devices

Amazon is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount to SBI bank customers during the Great Republic Day 2023 sale.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2023 16:49 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Products, IoT Devices

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale kicked off on January 15

Highlights
  • Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gets a 22 percent discount
  • Philips Air Purifier gets a price cut of Rs. 9,061 during the sale
  • Amazon Great Republic Day 2022 Sale will end on January 20

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale began on Sunday and the e-commerce platform's sale will run for five more days until January 20. The company has listed several deals on a wide variety of products ranging from security cameras to smart home speakers and others. In addition to the sale, SBI bank customers can also benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on their purchases during the sale. From smart speakers to smart lighting, you can access hefty discounts on almost all smart home devices to automate some of your daily tasks. Here, have picked out some of the best deals that you can avail of during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on smart home products

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa (Black)

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a smart speaker that you can control by using your voice. It can stream music from online services such as Amazon Prime Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, and Spotify. It also lets you create and manage your personal playlist from the speaker. The Echo Dot also integrates with compatible smart home devices and can be used to control them. You can switch on your geyser or dim the lights by just using your voice. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently available at a 22 percent discount during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Wipro Garnet B22D 12.5W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb

The Wipro Garnet is a smart LED bulb with a B22D base fitting. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and offers over 16 million colour options. It can be controlled remotely from anywhere via the Wipro Smart Home app. Its Music Sync feature enables it to change colours based on the rhythm of the music. The Wipro Garnet B22D also comes with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It received a 72 percent discount during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 729 (MRP Rs. 2,590))

Wipro 10A Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring

The Wipro 10A smart plug with Energy monitoring has received a massive discount of 69 percent on Amazon. It is suitable for small appliances like TV sets, electric kettles, table fans, set-top boxes, and air purifiers. Interestingly, you can control it from anywhere via the Wipro Next Smart Home app, as long as you have Internet access. You can also set up a schedule to turn your devices on or off. It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The smart plug also monitors the energy consumption of the connected device.

Buy now at: Rs. 900 (MRP Rs. 2,899))

CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera

The CP PLUS 3MP is a smart home security camera that can be connected to a local Wi-Fi network. It has an inbuilt mic and speaker for two-way communication. It comes with a motion detection feature that can track any object or person with a pan & tilt function. On detecting motion, the camera sends a notification on a mobile app. All recordings are stored on the cloud. The camera also has a night vision feature. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, according to the product listing.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 4,900)

Philips Air Purifier AC2887/20

This smart Air Purifier from Philips is currently selling at a discount of Rs. 9,061. It comes with an intelligent purification ability that automatically senses air quality, long HEPA filter life of up to 17,000 hours, and removes 99.9 percent of airborne viruses. It comes with a two-year worldwide warranty and free home service. It is said to purify a standard room in just 10 minutes with a CADR of 333 m3/hour. It also removes 99.99 percent of pollen and house dust mites.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,498 (MRP Rs 23,559) 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Dot 3rd Gen
Color Black
Power Requirement 15W
Network connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity And Wi-Fi Connectivity
Display included No
Philips Series 2000 AC2887/20 Room Air Purifier

Philips Series 2000 AC2887/20 Room Air Purifier

  • KEY SPECS
Type Room
Filter Type HEPA, Activated Carbon
Coverage Area 851 sq ft
Air Flow Level 344 cu.m/hr
Power Consumption 60 W
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Republic Day 2022 Sale, Amazon sale, Smart home appliances, Sale Offers
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11: The All-Rounder

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Products, IoT Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leak Suggests Four Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G Launched in India, Check Sale Date
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  5. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: The Best Deals on Smart Home Devices
  7. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Is Live: Best Offers
  10. Moto G53 May Launch in Global Markets With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. NFTs Worth Over $27,000 Stolen Via Malware Wrapped in Google Ads, Victim Loses Life Savings
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumoured to Get a Redesigned Hinge With Water Resistance: All Details
  3. Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G India With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Women's IPL: Viacom18 Bags Media Rights for 2023-27 Cycle for Rs. 951 Crore
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report
  8. The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  9. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.