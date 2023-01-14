Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Deals on Audio Products

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on audio products during the Great Republic Sale 2023.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 January 2023 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live with discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering discounts on audio products
  • There is a 10 percent discount on SBI card transactions
  • Amazon Prime users can access the sale a day early

Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 sale has gone live for the Prime members starting January 14, with an early access to exclusive deals and offers. For everyone else, including non-Prime members. the sale with begin at 12AM IST on January 15. As the first sale of the year begins on Amazon, there are great deals, offers, and discounts on the e-commerce platform, which offer up to 80 percent, while also offerings SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount.

Here is a list of some of the best deals on Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 that you can find on audio products:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds (Rs. 3,999)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS Earbuds can be purchased at Rs. 3,999 after a huge discount of 75 percent on its MRP. Amazon Prime users can avail an additional flat discount of Rs. 1000 using SBI Credit Card for their transaction.

The TWS earbuds come with up to 21 hours of playback time, three mics, and a voice pick-up unit. The audio output on the TWS earbuds is delivered from 12mm drivers tuned by AKG. The device also supports active noise cancellation (ANC).

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Jabra Elite 85t Bluetooth TWS earbuds (Rs. 9,999)​​

Another great earbuds that are available on offer during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 are the Jabra Elite 85t Bluetooth TWS earbuds. Interested buyers can purchase the device at Rs. 9,999 after a discount of 47 percent on its MRP. For SBI credit card users, also Amazon Prime members, there is an additional discount of Rs. 1000.

The TWS earbuds come equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers, a mic, advanced ANC, upto 5.5 hours of playback time on a single charge, and fast charging capability.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Boat Aavante Bar Orion (Rs. 6,998)

If you are looking to purchase a sound bar with an attractive discount, the Boat Aavante Bar Orion can be one of your options. It can be purchased at Rs. 6,998 after a massive discount of 68 percent on its MRP. Moreover, Amazon Prime users can avail an additional flat discount of Rs. 1000 using SBI Credit Card for their transaction.

The sound bar comes with 160W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1 channel, Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC) connectivity, multi-compatibility modes, wired subwoofer, equaliser controls, dynamic LEDs, and a master remote control.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,998 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Sony HT-S20R Soundbar (Rs. 15,990)​​

Sony is also offering a 33 percent discount on its Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar. After the offer, the device comes at Rs 15,990. Amazon Prime users using SBI Credit Card for their transaction can avail an additional flat discount of Rs. 1000 on the purchase.

The soundbar from Sony comes with 5.1 channel Dolby Digital sound, Bluetooth 5.1, USB, HDMI, and optical connectivity. The system includes two rear speakers, an external subwoofer, and a 3 channel soundbar. The device outputs power at 400W.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990)

Infinity JBL Fuze Pint Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker (Rs. 799)​​

For those looking to buy a mini speaker, Amazon if providing a massive 60 percent discount on MRP for the Infinity JBL Fuze Pint Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker. You can get your hands on these at just Rs. 799, without clubbing any extra offer.

The mini speakers come with dual equalizer modes for normal and deep bass output, up to 5 hours of playback time on a single charge, a mic, and wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The device also has voice assistance integration.

Buy now at: Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023, Samsung, Jabra, Boat, Sony, Infinity, JBL
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Large Appliances
