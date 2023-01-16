Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables

Amazon is offering additional exchange offer discounts on wearables.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix has received a massive 82 percent price cut during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering SBI card holders an instant 10 percent discount
  • Wearables from brands like Noise, Boat, Ptron have gone on sale
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 will be live till January 20

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has gone live, bringing great deals on mobiles, TVs, wearables, and all kinds of products. This is the first sale of the year from Amazon and will last until this Friday. During this period, SBI card holders will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 2,500) on their purchases. Here, we have picked out some of the best deals currently available on wearables in the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 - Best offers on wearables

Fire-Boltt Phoenix (Rs. 1,799)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix has received an 82 percent discount during this sale, which has reduced its price to Rs. 1,799. This deal is bundled with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 1,400. This smartwatch gets a 1.3-inch colour touchscreen with a 240x240 pixels resolution. It comes with Bluetooth calling support and over 120 sports modes. In addition, this smartwatch has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand (Rs. 1,199)

This smartwatch from Noise is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,199. There is also an additional exchange offer available up to Rs. 950. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has a 1.69-inch display and come with over 150 watch faces. It is claimed to have a 7-day battery life. Also, a 15-minute charge is said to provide up to 25 hours of additional backup.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,199 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Boat Watch Flash (Rs. 1,499)

Another great smartwatch that is currently available at a discounted price is the Boat Watch Flash. A 79 percent price cut has reduced its price to Rs. 1,499. The available exchange offer can further bring its cost down by up to Rs. 1,150. This smartwatch comes with features like blood oxygen level monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 6,990)

Zebronics Iconic (Rs. 3,199)

A 68 percent discount has brought down the price of the Zebronics Iconic to Rs. 3,199. Additionally, exchanging an old smartwatch can get you an up to Rs. 2,550 discount on the purchase as well. This smartwatch gets a 1.8-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness. It also comes with an always-on display feature.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,199 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Ptron Force X11P (Rs. 1,499)

The Ptron Force X11P can be currently purchased at a reduced price of Rs. 1,499, thanks to a 75 percent discount. The additional exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 1,150. It is claimed to have a 5-day battery life, and has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It features Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and offers Bluetooth calling support.

Buy now at: 1,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, Sale Offers, Amazon India, Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon sale, Fire Boltt, Noise, Ptron, Boat, Zebronics
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
