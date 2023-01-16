Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 16:26 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 is currently live for all users

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 14
  • SBI credit card users will get 10 percent additional discount
  • Smartphone deals also include exchange offers

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale has kicked off in India with great discounts on a wide range of product categories. As always, smartphones are the key highlights of the five-day sale and the online marketplace is offering up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones. Further, there are payment-related discounts, no cost EMI options, coupon-based cashbacks, and exchange offers. Amazon's first big sale of 2023 will go on till January 20. The e-commerce company has also partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards and EMI transactions.

Various smartphones by brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, iQoo and Xiaomi have been listed with discounts on Amazon now. Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get for under Rs. 30,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale: Best deals on mobile phones under Rs. 30,000

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Rs. 27,749)

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is currently listed with discounts in the Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale. It is available for Rs. 27,749 (including SBI card offers), down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 22,000. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a 90Hz AMOLED display. It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,749 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

iQoo Neo 6 5G (Rs. 27,999)

During the ongoing sale, customers can grab the iQoo Neo 6 5G for a starting price of Rs. 27,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 29,999. SBI credit card users can avail a discount of up to Rs. 2,250 as well. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 22,000. The no-cost EMI option starts at Rs. 4,667. The iQoo Neo 6 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and includes triple rear cameras, led by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Rs. 19,749)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G was launched with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, this 5G smartphone can be grabbed for Rs. 19,749 using SBI credit cards. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 19,300. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,333 for six months. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 19,749 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Oppo A74 5G (Rs. 15,490)

The Oppo A74 5G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage was launched in India back in 2021 with a price tag of Rs. Rs. 17,990. In the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale, this smartphone can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 15,490. You can also swap your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 14,200. Further, you can receive up to Rs. 1,250 discount for purchases via SBI credit card. The Oppo A74 5G is powered by Snapdragon 480 SoC. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,490 (MRP Rs. 17,990)

Realme Narzo 50 5G (Rs. 17,999)

In this year's Amazon Amazon Great Republic Day sale, Realme Narzo 50 5G is listed for its original price of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. But the online marketplace is offering Rs. 200 cashback and 1,800 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 17,000. You can pick no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 3,000 per month.

Buy now at Rs. 17,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Rs. 11,999)

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 11,999. There is a Rs. 1,250 discount for purchases made via SBI credit cards. No-cost EMI options for the device start at Rs. 2,000 and there are exchange discounts capped at Rs. 11,350. The Galaxy M13 5G has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
