OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11 5G in China. It is expected to make its global debut in February. The Shenzhen-based company is also believed to be working on a lower-end version of this flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 11R. This rumoured OnePlus smartphone has now been reportedly spotted on the company's official India site. In addition, a reliable tipster has suggested that the OnePlus 11R may debut in India sometime around April or May later this year.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the OnePlus 11R moniker has surfaced on the OnePlus India site. There is no other information currently available on the site. However, tipster Mukul Sharma told the publication that this smartphone could arrive in April or May.

There is no official word from the company regarding the OnePlus 11R. However, a recent report revealed the possible design of this smartphone, along with expected specifications. The handset is likely to sport a similar camera module design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. It might be the first OnePlus smartphone to arrive with an IR blaster.

The OnePlus 11R is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this smartphone is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In terms of cameras, there could be a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is also believed to feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

This smartphone is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well. OnePlus is expected to offer 8GB or 16GB RAM options, and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus 11R may feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

