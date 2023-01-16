Technology News

OnePlus 11R India Launch Timeline Tipped, Moniker Spotted on Official Site: Report

OnePlus 11R is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 17:30 IST
OnePlus 11R India Launch Timeline Tipped, Moniker Spotted on Official Site: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 11R is expected to be a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R could get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display
  • It might get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The OnePlus 11R may feature a 5,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11 5G in China. It is expected to make its global debut in February. The Shenzhen-based company is also believed to be working on a lower-end version of this flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 11R. This rumoured OnePlus smartphone has now been reportedly spotted on the company's official India site. In addition, a reliable tipster has suggested that the OnePlus 11R may debut in India sometime around April or May later this year.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the OnePlus 11R moniker has surfaced on the OnePlus India site. There is no other information currently available on the site. However, tipster Mukul Sharma told the publication that this smartphone could arrive in April or May.

There is no official word from the company regarding the OnePlus 11R. However, a recent report revealed the possible design of this smartphone, along with expected specifications. The handset is likely to sport a similar camera module design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. It might be the first OnePlus smartphone to arrive with an IR blaster.

The OnePlus 11R is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this smartphone is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In terms of cameras, there could be a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is also believed to feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

This smartphone is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well. OnePlus is expected to offer 8GB or 16GB RAM options, and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus 11R may feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11R specifications, OnePlus 11R launch, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Products, IoT Devices
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

OnePlus 11R India Launch Timeline Tipped, Moniker Spotted on Official Site: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G Launched in India, Check Sale Date
  3. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  5. OnePlus 11R Could Launch in India Soon, Moniker Spotted on Official Site
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leak Suggests Four Colour Options
  7. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  8. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  9. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  10. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 India Launch Date Set for February 16, Will be Sold via Amazon: All Details
  3. Apple to Use microLED Displays for iPhone, iPad, Mac Lineups After Apple Watch Ultra in 2024: Mark Gurman
  4. OnePlus 11R India Launch Timeline Tipped, Moniker Spotted on Official Site: Report
  5. NFTs Worth Over $27,000 Stolen Via Malware Wrapped in Google Ads, Victim Loses Life Savings
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumoured to Get a Redesigned Hinge With Water Resistance: All Details
  7. Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
  8. Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G India With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Women's IPL: Viacom18 Bags Media Rights for 2023-27 Cycle for Rs. 951 Crore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.