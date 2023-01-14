Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has now started for Prime members. Amazon's first big sale of 2023 brings exciting discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale also brings an additional 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 2,500) for SBI credit card users.

We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on the first day of the sale. Please note that all these offers are currently available only to Prime subscribers. The sale will open for everyone else starting midnight tonight.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (Rs. 59,999)

Apple's iPhone 13 128GB is currently down to Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023 this week. You can exchange a used smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,050 on your purchase. Amazon is also offering 5 percent cashback to Amazon Pay co-branded ICICI Bank credit card users and Rs. 1,250 additional discount to SBI credit card users.

OnePlus 10R 5G (Rs. 29,999)

OnePlus 10R 5G is being sold at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 (for SBI credit card users) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023 sale. Amazon is also bundling an exchange offer that's capped at a maximum discount of Rs. 18,050. OnePlus 10R is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery. It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 11 launch in India is just around the corner.

Realme Narzo 50 (Rs. 9,999)

If you're eyeing a budget smartphone, the Realme Narzo 50 is available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale this week. You can exchange an old smartphone, and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,300. Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

iQoo Neo 6 (Rs. 27,999)

iQoo Neo 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 18,050. SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. iQoo Neo 6 is powered by Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, supported by 8GB RAM.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999) as part of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023. Fire TV Stick is great if you're looking to turn your dumb TV into a smart one. All it needs is an HDMI port on your TV. The 4K variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499).

Kindle Paperwhite (Rs. 11,499)

If you love reading book without buying a hard copy, you should switch to a Kindle Paperwhite. Currently down to Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999), the Kindle Paperwhite is great for reading books no matter what time of the day or night. This model comes with an adjustable warm light that makes it easier to read at night.

Echo Dot 3rd gen with Amazon Smart Plug (Rs. 4,848)

If you're looking to experiment with a smart home setup, and are looking for an affordable entry point, you can play around with this combo. Amazon is selling the Echo Dot 3rd gen with Amazon Smart Plug for Rs. 4,848 (MRP Rs. 6,498) during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. The deal is exclusive to Prime members today.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 - Best offers on electronics

Asus Vivobook 14 (Rs. 49,990)

Asus Vivobook 14 thin-and-light laptop is down to Rs. 49,990 during Amazon's Great Republic Day 2023 sale. You can exchange an old machine to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,850. Asus Vivobook 14 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Honor MagicBook 14 (Rs. 40,990)

If you're looking for a thin-and-light laptop around the Rs. 40,000-price point, the Honor MagicBook 14 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 75,999) on Amazon right now. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that's capped at Rs. 10,850. Honor MagicBook 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 16GB RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

