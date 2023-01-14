Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Begins for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live for Prime members.

Written by Harpreet Singh, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 January 2023 13:16 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Begins for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Photo Credit: Amazon India (screenshot)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live with discounts on popular mobile phones

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 will run from January 14 to 20
  • SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent additional discount
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals and offers available today

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has now started for Prime members. Amazon's first big sale of 2023 brings exciting discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale also brings an additional 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 2,500) for SBI credit card users.

We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on the first day of the sale. Please note that all these offers are currently available only to Prime subscribers. The sale will open for everyone else starting midnight tonight.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (Rs. 59,999)
Apple's iPhone 13 128GB is currently down to Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023 this week. You can exchange a used smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,050 on your purchase. Amazon is also offering 5 percent cashback to Amazon Pay co-branded ICICI Bank credit card users and Rs. 1,250 additional discount to SBI credit card users.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

OnePlus 10R 5G (Rs. 29,999)
OnePlus 10R 5G is being sold at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 (for SBI credit card users) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023 sale. Amazon is also bundling an exchange offer that's capped at a maximum discount of Rs. 18,050. OnePlus 10R is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery. It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 11 launch in India is just around the corner.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (effective pricing)

Realme Narzo 50 (Rs. 9,999)
If you're eyeing a budget smartphone, the Realme Narzo 50 is available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale this week. You can exchange an old smartphone, and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,300. Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

iQoo Neo 6 (Rs. 27,999)
iQoo Neo 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 18,050. SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. iQoo Neo 6 is powered by Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, supported by 8GB RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)
Amazon's Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999) as part of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023. Fire TV Stick is great if you're looking to turn your dumb TV into a smart one. All it needs is an HDMI port on your TV. The 4K variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499).

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Kindle Paperwhite (Rs. 11,499)
If you love reading book without buying a hard copy, you should switch to a Kindle Paperwhite. Currently down to Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999), the Kindle Paperwhite is great for reading books no matter what time of the day or night. This model comes with an adjustable warm light that makes it easier to read at night.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Echo Dot 3rd gen with Amazon Smart Plug (Rs. 4,848)
If you're looking to experiment with a smart home setup, and are looking for an affordable entry point, you can play around with this combo. Amazon is selling the Echo Dot 3rd gen with Amazon Smart Plug for Rs. 4,848 (MRP Rs. 6,498) during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. The deal is exclusive to Prime members today.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,848 (MRP Rs. 6,498)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 - Best offers on electronics

Asus Vivobook 14 (Rs. 49,990)
Asus Vivobook 14 thin-and-light laptop is down to Rs. 49,990 during Amazon's Great Republic Day 2023 sale. You can exchange an old machine to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,850. Asus Vivobook 14 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 80,990)

Honor MagicBook 14 (Rs. 40,990)
If you're looking for a thin-and-light laptop around the Rs. 40,000-price point, the Honor MagicBook 14 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 75,999) on Amazon right now. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that's capped at Rs. 10,850. Honor MagicBook 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 16GB RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 75,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sale Offers, Amazon India, Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Auto Expo 2023: EVs Take Centre Stage With Participation From Over 70 Automakers
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Begins for Prime Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Is Live: Best Offers
  3. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Could Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  6. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  7. The 8 Biggest Web Series in January on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+
  8. Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Updated to Android 13 in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leaked Renders Suggest Four Colour Options
  2. Auto Expo 2023: EVs Take Centre Stage With Participation From Over 70 Automakers
  3. Indian Banks Said to Soon Use Face Recognition, Iris Scan for Some Transactions
  4. Citroen India, Jio-Bp Partner to Facilitate Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, Services
  5. Google Says CCI Orders Strike Blow at Digital Adoption in India, Will Lead to Higher Prices
  6. Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix Note 12i 2022 and ZeroBook Ultra India Launch Confirmed This Month: Report
  7. Google Chrome Beta Update With Improved Settings Released for Android, iOS, Windows
  8. Honor Magic 5 Spotted On MIIT Website, Specifications of Pro and Ultimate Models Tipped
  9. Lenovo Tab P11 5G With 11-Inch 2K IPS Display, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: All Details
  10. Auto Expo 2023: Tata Power to Set Up 25,000 EV Charging Points Across India Over Next Five Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.