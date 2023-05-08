Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Sale is set to end tonight. The ongoing summer sale continues to offer notable discounts on a wide range of products including smartwatches, earphones, smartphones, TVs, and other consumer electronics products. The e-commerce giant is also offering bank discounts of 10 percent up to Rs. 1,500, in addition to the discounted price of these devices. If you have been thinking of buying a smartwatch or a pair of wireless earphones, you can avail of multiple discounts during the sale. From the Apple Watch SE (2022) to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, here are some of the best wearables on sale at a discount during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on wireless earphones

Boat Airdopes 121 Pro

Launched in 2022, the Boat Airdopes 121 Pro True Wireless earbuds feature up to 40 hours f playback time, a low latency mode, 10mm audio drivers and an IPX4 water resistance rating. They support Bluetooth 5.3 version for connectivity. The wireless earbuds are currently on sale at a 57 percent discount from the listed price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2023.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 2,990)

JBL Wave 200

JBL Wave 200 True Wireless earbuds with 20 hours of playtime, deep bass sound, quick charge, and voice assistant support are selling for just Rs. 2,298 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2023. They also feature dual connect and touch sensors. These wireless earbuds allow users to utilise only one earbud while the other one is charging in the case.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,298 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Launched in 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature 12mm drivers with AKG tuning. They support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and the SBC, AAC, and Scalable Bluetooth codecs. They also offer support for noise cancellation. The earbuds are said to offer up to 29 hours of battery life. They come with fast charging support that offers one hour of playback with five minutes of charging. The earphones are IPX2 rated for water resistance and work with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Noise Buds VS104

The Noise Buds VS104 come with touch controls, 13mm drivers, and Noise proprietary technology that is claimed to offer clear sound. Noise has also touted its psychoacoustic bass enhancement that is claimed to deliver deeper, natural sounding bass reproduction. These wireless earbuds feature the company's HyperSync technology. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,298 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was launched in 2021 alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It is equipped with Samsung's Exynos W920 SoC paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The watch sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 396x396-pixel resolution. Health features include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

[Apple Watch SE (2022)]https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.in%2FApple-Watch-Starlight-Aluminium-Sport%2Fdp%2FB0BDKKV1BK)

Launched in 2022, Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) comes in 40mm and 44mm case sizes and Midnight, Silver, and Starlight colour options. The watch comes with features like Bluetooth calling and smart health monitoring sensors. Currently, it can be purchased at Rs. 27,900 for the 40mm watch size.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 32,900)

Boat Xtend/Xtend RTL

The Boat Xtend/Xtend RTL smartwatch comes with Alexa built-in Voice Assistant that sets reminders, alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts. It sports a 1.69-inch square colour LCD display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The watch features a stress monitor, heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen levels) monitor along with 14 sports modes.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.