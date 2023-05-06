Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 has kicked off in India with huge discount on different product categories. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform and will continue till May 8. Besides mobile phones and laptops, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 brings deals and offers on different small accessories like headphones, wearables, power banks and more from popular brands. There are also bank offers to get additional discounts. Further, the e-commerce marketplace is offering exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

Here we have curated a list of gadgets in order to help you find the best deals on travel essentials during the Amazon sale.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+

In the ongoing summer sale, Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones are listed for Rs. 1,098, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 3,990). They feature 10mm dynamic drivers and have IPX7 water resistance. The neckband-style wireless earphones are available in Active Black, Navy Blue, and Teal Green shades. The Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ support Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec in addition to SBC and AAC.

Buy now: Rs. 1,098 (MRP Rs. 3,990)

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

For fitness enthusiasts, Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is a convenient option. Currently, it is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,999. The wearable sports a 1.83-inch HD display and features Bluetooth calling. It supports over 100 sports modes and health tracking metrics such as heart rate and SpO2. It has an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating.

Buy now: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Digitek DTR 550 LW

Digitek's DTR 550 LW tripod that can be used for smartphones, GoPro devices as well as cameras will be a great asset for backpackers and content creators. In the ongoing sale, the tripod is available for Rs. 1,447. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail an additional discount as well. The Digitek DTR 550 LW tripod has adjustable height and features rubberised legs with multi-level locking.

Buy now: Rs. 1,447 (MRP Rs. 2,495)

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7715/65

In the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, Philips Multi Grooming Kit is priced at Rs. 3,850. Purchases made through ICICI and Kotak bank cards are eligible to get up to Rs. 1,000 discount as well. The 13-in-1 all-in-one trimmer features 8 impact-resistant combs and is said to offer up to 120 minutes of battery life with a 5-minute charging time. This unisex grooming kit is available in Grey shade.

Buy now: Rs. 3,850 (MRP Rs. 4,595)

MI Power Bank 3i

MI Power Bank 3i is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. Additionally, interested buyers can avail of up to Rs. 1,000 discount on purchases made via select credit cards and EMI transactions. The MI Power Bank 3i comes with 20,000mAh lithium polymer battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0. It has two USB outputs for charging two devices simultaneously and support 20W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Buy now: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

JBL Flip 5

If you are a music lover, you can get your hands on JBL Flip 5 wireless portable Bluetooth speaker during the summer sale for a discounted price of Rs. 6,498. The online marketplace is also offering up to Rs. 1,000 discounts to customers making the purchase using an ICICI or Kotak bank credit card. The JBL Flip 5 comes with inbuilt microphone that lets users to play music quietly in a hotel or apartment while travelling. Plus, it is water-resistant with IPX7 rating and is said to provide up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,498 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

