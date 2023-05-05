Amazon is back with its Great Summer Sale 2023. The four-day sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform with great discounts on a wide range of product categories. As always, smartphones are the main highlight of the sale and Amazon has listed various smartphones ranging from iPhone 14 to Redmi A1 with discounts. Above that, it is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using ICICI and Kotak bank cards and EMI transactions. The online marketplace is providing payment-related discounts, no-cost EMI options, coupon-based cashbacks, and exchange offers. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 will go on till May 8.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on mobile phones under Rs. 40,000

iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs. 39,293 (including bank offers and exchange discount) in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. The iPhone 14 was launched in September last year during the 'Far Out' event with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,900. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Buy now: Rs. 66,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 11R was launched in India India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. In the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 it is available for Rs. 38,999 (including ICICI, Kotak Bank card offers). Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 25,000. Customers making the purchase using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail of Rs.1,999 cashback as well. The OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging.

Buy now: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on mobile phones under Rs. 30,000

iQoo Neo 7 5G

During the ongoing sale, customers can grab the iQoo Neo 7 5G for a starting price of Rs. 27,999 (inclusive bank discounts), instead of the original launch price of Rs. 29,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 25,000. The no-cost EMI option starts at Rs. 4,833. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit and carries 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,499. Both variants are now available at a discounted price. The base model is on sale for Rs. 21,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is on sale for Rs. 23,999. Bank offers will further sweeten the deal by Rs. 1,000. Interested users can also swap an old smartphone to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,650. Some of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G include 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, a Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 26,499)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on mobile phones under Rs. 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 18,499 in the ongoing summer sale. After applying additional bank offers it can be grabbed for Rs. 17,499. The smartphone also comes with a bundled coupon discount worth Rs. 500. Exchange offer is capped at Rs. 17,500. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Buy now: Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G was unveiled in May last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. It is on sale at Rs. 17,499. Interested buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 discount on select credit card and EMI transactions. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18,049 exchange discount as well. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST primary sensor.

Buy now: Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on mobile phones under Rs. 10,000

Redmi A1

The entry-level Redmi smartphone Redmi A1 is available at a reduced price of Rs. 5,699 (including bank offers) during the ongoing sale. It is also listed with up to Rs. 5,400 exchange offer. The Redmi A1 comes in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration and is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It has an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 5,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

Lava Blaze 5G

This budget-friendly 5G offering from Lava can be purchased for Rs. 9,499 instead of the original price of 10,499. Purchases made through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards are eligible to get up to Rs. 524 discount as well. It is available for no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,750. Exchange discount is capped at Rs. 9,900.00. Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It includes an AI-backed triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 10,499)

