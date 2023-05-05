Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Laptop Deals With Huge Discounts to Choose From

Amazon is offering up to 10 percent instant discount if the purchase is made using an ICICI or a Kotak bank cards.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2023 20:26 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Laptop Deals With Huge Discounts to Choose From

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicBook 15 is currently available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 at just Rs. 36,990

Highlights
  • The Acer Extensa 15 is currently available at a price of Rs. 33,990
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale started on May 4, will end on May 8
  • There are huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronic devices

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, which started on May 4, is currently live on the e-commerce platform, offering great discounts on a variety of products. The summer special sale comes with huge discounts on laptops, mobiles, smart TVs, washing machines as well as other electronic devices. Users can also avail up to 10 percent instant discount if the purchase is made using ICICI or Kotak bank cards. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 will go on till May 8. Planning to purchase a laptop with a great discounted price? Here are some of the best options you can choose from.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best deals on laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Rs. 32,990)

If you are looking for a laptop under Rs. 40,000 with a huge discount, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 checks all the boxes. With a massive 46 percent price cut during the ongoing sale, the laptop is currently available at just Rs. 32,990 for its platinum grey colour variant, down from its original price of Rs. 60,890. You can get an additional Rs. 12,850 off with the exchange offer. This laptop gets a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display. Under the hood, it packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB. It supports up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 60,890)

Honor MagicBook 15 (Rs. 36,990)

The Honor MagicBook 15 with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display is currently available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 at just Rs. 36,990. Its original price on the website is listed as Rs. 55,999. However, users can get a massive 34 percent discount on this laptop, with an additional Rs. 12,850 off on the available exchange offer. The Honor MagicBook 15 offers 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and is light weight, perfect for frequent travellers.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

HP 15s (Rs. 37,990)

The HP 15s is available at just Rs. 37,990 at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, along with an additional exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 12,850. The laptop, with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, has been listed with the original price of Rs. 47,142. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. It offers up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, and gets 50 percent charged in just 45 minutes.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 47,142)

Acer Extensa 15 (Rs. 33,990)

The Acer Extensa 15, with an original price of Rs. 45,999, is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 33,990 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. The laptop runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and packs 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage. The Acer Extensa 15 gets a 15.6-inch full-HD LED screen.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,990 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Asus VivoBook 14 2021 (Rs. 42,990)

Another great option for a big deal on laptop is the Asus VivoBook 14 model, which is offering 39 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 70,990. One can claim this laptop at just Rs. 42,990 and get an additional exchange offer discount of Rs. 13,850. This laptop sports a 14-inch FHD anti-glare screen, and is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 70,990)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) 82H801CWIN Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) 82H801CWIN Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.65 kg
HP 15s (15s-Eq2143au) Laptop

HP 15s (15s-Eq2143au) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.69 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Sumner Sale 2023, Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Laptop, Summer Sale 2023, Amazon Summer Sale, Summer Sale Offers, Top Sale Offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Google Pixel 7a Price, Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to Release on Eid 2024
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Laptop Deals With Huge Discounts to Choose From
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Price Leaked; Could Cost More Than Pixel 6a: All Details
  2. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Silent Unknown Callers in Beta Update: Details
  4. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Laptop Deals to Choose From
  6. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  7. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  8. Poco F5 5G India Variant Colours, Key Specifications Confirmed: See Here
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  10. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says Apple CEO Tim Cook as iPhone Sales Soar
#Latest Stories
  1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to Release on Eid 2024
  2. Google Pixel 7a Price, Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature, Power Consumption Optimisation
  4. ‘I’m Upset With Myself’: Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Redfall Debacle
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out Privacy Features, Bottom Navigation Bar With New UI, and Other Updates: Details
  6. Poco F5 Pro Promotional Images Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Design Shown From All Angles
  9. Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices
  10. iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.