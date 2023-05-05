Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, which started on May 4, is currently live on the e-commerce platform, offering great discounts on a variety of products. The summer special sale comes with huge discounts on laptops, mobiles, smart TVs, washing machines as well as other electronic devices. Users can also avail up to 10 percent instant discount if the purchase is made using ICICI or Kotak bank cards. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 will go on till May 8. Planning to purchase a laptop with a great discounted price? Here are some of the best options you can choose from.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best deals on laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Rs. 32,990)

If you are looking for a laptop under Rs. 40,000 with a huge discount, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 checks all the boxes. With a massive 46 percent price cut during the ongoing sale, the laptop is currently available at just Rs. 32,990 for its platinum grey colour variant, down from its original price of Rs. 60,890. You can get an additional Rs. 12,850 off with the exchange offer. This laptop gets a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display. Under the hood, it packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB. It supports up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 60,890)

Honor MagicBook 15 (Rs. 36,990)

The Honor MagicBook 15 with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display is currently available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 at just Rs. 36,990. Its original price on the website is listed as Rs. 55,999. However, users can get a massive 34 percent discount on this laptop, with an additional Rs. 12,850 off on the available exchange offer. The Honor MagicBook 15 offers 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and is light weight, perfect for frequent travellers.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

HP 15s (Rs. 37,990)

The HP 15s is available at just Rs. 37,990 at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, along with an additional exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 12,850. The laptop, with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, has been listed with the original price of Rs. 47,142. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. It offers up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, and gets 50 percent charged in just 45 minutes.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 47,142)

Acer Extensa 15 (Rs. 33,990)

The Acer Extensa 15, with an original price of Rs. 45,999, is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 33,990 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. The laptop runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and packs 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage. The Acer Extensa 15 gets a 15.6-inch full-HD LED screen.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,990 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Asus VivoBook 14 2021 (Rs. 42,990)

Another great option for a big deal on laptop is the Asus VivoBook 14 model, which is offering 39 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 70,990. One can claim this laptop at just Rs. 42,990 and get an additional exchange offer discount of Rs. 13,850. This laptop sports a 14-inch FHD anti-glare screen, and is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 70,990)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.