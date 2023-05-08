Modern Love Chennai to Stream May 18 on Amazon Prime Video

Streaming service Prime Video on Monday announced that the Tamil version of its Modern Love anthology series will premiere on May 18. This is the third Indian adaptation of Modern Love, the internationally acclaimed Original anthology helmed by John Carney, following Modern Love Mumbai (Hindi) and Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu).

Modern Love Chennai brings together six brilliant creators of Indian cinema Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

According to the makers, the upcoming six-episode anthology presents “a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds”.

After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said the streamer is excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to the service.

“At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards bringing locally rooted stories that have a universal appeal. Modern Love Chennai celebrates and explores love in all its beauty, joy, and glory, hand-in-hand with the intricacies and complexities that go with the emotion. It has been wonderful collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and all the other wonderful directors to tell these heart-warming stories that explore the city's culture and nuances,” Purohit said in a statement.

Kumararaja, the creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai', said Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge since love stories were never his cup of tea.

“It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers. With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion — love — in all its eclectic forms,” he added.

‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai', directed by Kumararaja, features Wamiqa and PB, and has music composed by veteran director Ilaiyaraaja. Ilaiyaraaja has also scored for ‘Margazhi', directed by Akshay Sundher, and Bharathiraja's “Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal”.

Rajumurugan has directed ‘Lalagunda Bommaigal', an episode that has music composed by Sean Roldan, and features Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara.

Director Balaji Sakthivel's chapter is titled ‘Imaigal', starring Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji' is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and has a score composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. It features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan.

‘Margazhi' features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal, and ‘Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal' stars Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi.

Modern Love Chennai is produced under the banner of Tyler Durden and Kino Fist.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.