Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is offering the 5th Generation Echo Dot at the price of Rs. 4,949.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 May 2024 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7
  • Amazon is providing additional no-cost EMI options for buyers
  • Buyers can find deals on the Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Fire TV Stick
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has entered its third day. The annual summer sale of the e-commerce giant started at midnight on May 2 for Prime members and was opened to all users at noon on the same day. The sale offers discounted prices on products across various categories including home appliances, smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, smart TVs, and more. Buyers looking to purchase new gadgets or want to upgrade their existing devices can take advantage of discounts as well as additional offers via bank offers, vouchers, and exchange bonuses. Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options on certain products when purchasing using cards from specific banks.

In this article, we take a look at the best deals on Amazon devices. These are the products which are either made by the tech giant such as the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, or Amazon-branded products from its Amazon Basics line. So, let us take a look at the Amazon devices with the best offers.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best deals on Amazon devices

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,949
Amazon Basics USB-C Hub Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,509
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,999
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,449
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,599
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,949
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Compact, desktop-friendly design
  • Temperature and motion-detection sensors
  • Stable, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Decent sound for a device of this size
  • Bad
  • Tap controls and functions don't work very well
  • 3.5mm audio-out port removed
Read detailed Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review
Model Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 8

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show
Color Charcoal, Sandstone
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock
Color Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included Yes
Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo Show
