Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers Under Rs. 3,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live for all users

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 18:57 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers Under Rs. 3,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live for all users

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end next week
  • Amazon Basics 5W is listed for Rs. 929
  • JBL Go 3 is available for Rs. 2,498
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live in India. The discount sale started for all users on May 2 with huge discounts on different items and it will go on till May 7. As always, mobile phones are the highlights of this Amazon sale, but the e-commerce company is selling multiple portable Bluetooth speakers with desirable features and functions at affordable price tags in the ongoing sale. Amazon is providing no-cost EMI options and is offering up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using select bank cards. 

If you're looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker with good sound quality, battery life and design, then this year's Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has several picks. Speakers from brands like Boat, JBL, Portronics, and Zebronics with features like water resistance rating, inbuilt FM, and RGB lights are listed with discounted price tags. 

Shoppers with BoB, ICICI, and OneCard cards can avail 10 percent discount on transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional cashback and welcome rewards. Further, there are exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts. 

Check out these best deals on Bluetooth speakers under Rs. 3,000 that you can avail in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Product Deal Price MRP
MI Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker  Rs. 2,249 Rs. 3,499
Portronics Sound Drum Rs. 1,888 Rs. 2,499
JBL Go 3  Rs. 2,49 Rs. 3,999 
Boat Stone 650  Rs. 1,498 Rs. 4,990
Amazon Basics 5W  Rs. 929 Rs. 1,999
Ptron Fusion Beats  Rs. 1,399 Rs. 4,899
Zebronics Sound Feast 91 Rs. 1,597 Rs. 3,999

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comment
