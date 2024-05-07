Technology News

Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Realme is preparing to launch the Realme GT Neo 6 in China on May 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 16:56 IST
Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • The launch is part of Realme's sixth-anniversary celebrations
  • Realme GT 6 is highly speculated to make its debut soon
  • Realme GT Neo 6 SE was launched in China in April
Realme is gearing up to bring back the flagship Realme GT series to India. Realme's founder and CEO Sky Li teased the comeback of GT series to the country through X. The latest addition will target the mid-premium market segment in the country. Realme has not revealed the moniker or any details about the upcoming phones. The brand is confirmed to release the Realme GT Neo 6 in China on May 9. It will come as a sibling of Realme GT Neo 6 SE which went official earlier in April.

Sky Li on Tuesday (May 7), through an X post, confirmed the return of the Realme GT series to India. The brand will launch the sixth generation of GT series in the country as a part of its sixth-anniversary celebrations. Realme is aiming to target the mid-premium market segment with the new lineup. The post doesn't divulge much information about the moniker or specifications of the smartphones but, as mentioned above, the new lineup is confirmed to be a flagship offering.

Although the exact model is under wraps, the Realme GT 6 is highly speculated to make its debut soon. Realme's GT Neo 3 and GT 2 Pro are currently available for purchase in India.

Meanwhile, Realme is preparing to launch the Realme GT Neo 6 in China on May 9. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is teased to feature an 8T LTPO display, IP65-rated build, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE was launched in China in April with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It runs on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and boasts an 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 6,000 nits peak brightness. It flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled

