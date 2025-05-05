Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 entered its second week on Monday, and the e-commerce giant is currently offering price drops on several products on the platform. During the sale, shoppers can find discounts on a wide variety of products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, earphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are looking for a 2-ton air conditioner (AC) during the ongoing sale, brands such as Samsung, Godrej, Panasonic and others are offering lucrative deals.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts

While most products will offer some direct discounts, buyers can increase their savings by opting for additional deals and discounts such as bank offers and exchange deals. Users making transactions using HDFC Credit Cards can avail of an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. Similarly, those using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can get a five percent cashback.

Meanwhile, some products also offer exchange deals, so returning an older device can fetch you an additional discount on the effective price. However, the amount is decided by the platform, so it's best to compare offers on other platforms and websites.

If you are looking to purchase a 2-ton AC, we have curated the best deals and offers Amazon is currently providing. However, in case you want to purchase a mid-range smartphone, you can check the deals here. Similarly, best discounts on TWS earphones can be found here, and a list of top offers on gaming laptops is here.

Best Deals on 2 Ton ACs During Amazon Great Summer Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.