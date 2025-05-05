Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Microwave Ovens

Check out the best deals on Microwave ovens from popular brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, and more during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2025 15:56 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Microwave Ovens
Highlights
  • Customers can buy a new microwave for as low as Rs 4,899
  • Amazon is offering best deals on popular brands like LG, IFB, and more
  • Users can also get 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards
Advertisement

The ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings some great deals for the customers. This is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances, as the e-commerce platform is offering some lucrative deals coupled with some instant discounts on a range of home appliances. More importantly, the e-commerce platform is also offering great deals on a wide range of microwave ovens on its platform. So, if you are looking for a new microwave, then this article is meant for you. We have handpicked some of the best deals on microwave ovens during the Amazon sale. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: List of Bank Offers and Discounts on Microwave

Amazon has already revealed its bank offers and discounts for those who are looking to purchase a new microwave oven. Customers can get up to a 40 percent discount on home appliances. Apart from this, one can also get No Cost EMI on select models. Moreover, users will get a 10 percent instant discount while using an HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Interestingly, customers can get a microwave for as low as Rs. 4,899 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. That said, check out some interesting deals below:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: List of Best Deals on Microwave Ovens

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
IFB 30 L Convection Rs 19,390 Rs 14,490 Buy Now
LG 28 L Convection Rs 16,999 Rs 12,989 Buy Now
Samsung 21 L Convection Rs 12,990 Rs 10,790 Buy Now
IFB 24 L Solo Rs 8,790 Rs 6,490 Buy Now
Panasonic 23 L Convection Rs 14,990 Rs 10,250 Buy Now
Midea 20 L Solo Rs 9,990 Rs 4,890 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 details, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for prime members, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Microwave Ovens
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  2. Vivo T4 Review: Nearly Perfect
  3. Samsung Galaxy Device Users Report Poor Battery Life After One UI 7 Update
  4. Google Could Bring a Desktop Experience for Smartphones with Android 16
  5. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  6. GTA 6 Developers Didn't Think the Game's 2025 Launch Window Was Real
  7. CMF Phone 2 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Sale Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report
  2. AI-Driven Automation Could Threaten 40 Percent of Jobs Globally, UN Experts Claim
  3. Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Rockstar Games Employees Reportedly Believed GTA 6 Delay Was 'Inevitable'
  5. Binance Partners With Kyrgyz Republic to Introduce Crypto Payments, Increase Web3 Awareness
  6. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 6.75-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  8. Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »