Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Microwave Ovens

The ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings some great deals for the customers. This is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances, as the e-commerce platform is offering some lucrative deals coupled with some instant discounts on a range of home appliances. More importantly, the e-commerce platform is also offering great deals on a wide range of microwave ovens on its platform. So, if you are looking for a new microwave, then this article is meant for you. We have handpicked some of the best deals on microwave ovens during the Amazon sale. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: List of Bank Offers and Discounts on Microwave

Amazon has already revealed its bank offers and discounts for those who are looking to purchase a new microwave oven. Customers can get up to a 40 percent discount on home appliances. Apart from this, one can also get No Cost EMI on select models. Moreover, users will get a 10 percent instant discount while using an HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Interestingly, customers can get a microwave for as low as Rs. 4,899 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. That said, check out some interesting deals below:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: List of Best Deals on Microwave Ovens

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link IFB 30 L Convection Rs 19,390 Rs 14,490 Buy Now LG 28 L Convection Rs 16,999 Rs 12,989 Buy Now Samsung 21 L Convection Rs 12,990 Rs 10,790 Buy Now IFB 24 L Solo Rs 8,790 Rs 6,490 Buy Now Panasonic 23 L Convection Rs 14,990 Rs 10,250 Buy Now Midea 20 L Solo Rs 9,990 Rs 4,890 Buy Now

