CrowdStrike, a Texas-based cybersecurity company, caused one of the biggest global outages in recent times when it led to the disruption of several Microsoft services following an update to one of its products on Friday. However, it wasn't just Microsoft apps that were hit, but also those backed by its technologies, such as Azure. Services across different institutions around the world, including airports, banks and media outlets were reported to have been impacted, leading the flight delays, errors while booking tickets, broadcasting failure, and inability to make payments.

The havoc even drew attention from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who called it the “biggest IT fail ever”. As the curtain draws to a close on a certainly eventful day, here are 5 things to know about the Microsoft global outage.

Microsoft Global Outage: 5 Things to Know