Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Plans to Make Windows More Resilient to CrowdStrike Like Incidents via New Platform

Microsoft Plans to Make Windows More Resilient to CrowdStrike-Like Incidents via New Platform

Microsoft plans to move security vendors outside the Windows kernel in order to improve the security of its operating system.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 September 2024 14:06 IST
Microsoft Plans to Make Windows More Resilient to CrowdStrike-Like Incidents via New Platform

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft currently allows security vendors to gain kernel level access

Highlights
  • Microsoft plans to improve security on Windows via a new platform
  • The new platform will allow security vendors to retain functionality
  • The announcement was made at a security summit hosted by Microsoft
Advertisement

Microsoft on Thursday announced plans to make Windows more resilient to incidents caused by security firms, such as the global outage caused by CrowdStrike earlier this year that took millions of Windows computers offline for more than a day. At a security summit hosted by the company, the Windows maker said it would assist these security vendors in modifying their solutions to operate outside kernel mode on Windows, which provides an elevated level of access to the system along with more advanced functionality.

In a statement issued after its recently concluded Windows Endpoint Security Ecosystem Summit, Microsoft said that it discussed the creation of new platform capabilities on Windows that would enable security vendors to offer more features outside of the Windows kernel, which in turn would improve security on the operating system. 

Existing security solutions for Windows involve the use of software that runs at the Windows kernel level, which provides these apps with a greater degree of access to the system compared to regular applications. They can also scan other apps that are loaded into memory in order to intercept security threats or modify system files if necessary.

While kernel level access offers benefits for security vendors, a badly configured software update can adversely affect systems — such as the one rolled out by CrowdStrike in July that led to a massive global outage. In order to keep customers' devices protected from these incidents, Microsoft would need to make sure these security vendors operate outside the Windows kernel.  

At Microsoft's security summit, the company discussed the requirements of security vendors and the key challenges to implementing a more secure Windows environment, while allowing these firms to continue offering security features. These include potential performance issues and challenges outside kernel mode, sensor requirements, and anti-tampering protection, according to the Windows maker.

"As a next step, Microsoft will continue to design and develop this new platform capability with input and collaboration from ecosystem partners to achieve the goal of enhanced reliability without sacrificing security," Microsoft said on Thursday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Windows, CrowdStrike, Windows, Security, Cybersecurity
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Chrome Safety Check Update Brings One-Tap Unsubscribe from Notifications and Other Features

Related Stories

Microsoft Plans to Make Windows More Resilient to CrowdStrike-Like Incidents via New Platform
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support Faster Charging Speeds than iPhone 15
  3. Apple Receives FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leak; Could Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
  5. OpenAI Releases New AI Models Which Think Before They Speak
  6. Intel Launches Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs in India With These Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 China Launch Date Set for October 14: Report
  2. OpenAI o1 Series AI Models With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released
  3. Microsoft Plans to Make Windows More Resilient to CrowdStrike-Like Incidents via New Platform
  4. Google Chrome Safety Check Update Brings One-Tap Unsubscribe from Notifications and Other Features
  5. Realme P2 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Reportedly Testing Reimagine, Other Pixel 9 Exclusive AI Features for Older Pixel Phones
  7. Bitcoin Surges Past $56,000, But Continues to See Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Dogecoin
  8. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support up to 45W Wired Fast Charging, 50 Percent Faster Than iPhone 15
  9. Annapurna Interactive Hit With Mass Resignations, Leaving Partners Scrambling
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leaked; Said to Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »