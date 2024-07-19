Technology News

New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO

The smart glasses have Meta AI built in, with the ability to give information on the item a user is looking at.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2024 18:56 IST
New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO

Photo Credit: Reuters

The AI feature on the Meta's Ray-Ban is restricted to the US and not allowed in Europe at the moment

Highlights
  • The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses went on the market last October
  • Ray-Ban's first generation of smart glasses were called Ray-Ban Stories
  • EssilorLuxottica calls Meta key partner for the company
Advertisement

Meta Platforms and EssilorLuxottica's new generation of smart glasses have sold more in a few months than the old ones did in two years, EssilorLuxottica's Chief Executive said on Tuesday.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses went on the market last October, allowing users to livestream directly from the glasses to followers on Facebook and Instagram. The smart glasses have Meta AI built in, with the ability to give information on the item a user is looking at.

The first version of smartglasses, born from the collaboration between Meta and Essilorluxottica, were reported to have struggled to catch on with consumers.

EssilorLuxottica's CEO Francesco Milleri said that the first generation of smart glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories, paved the way for the success of the new generation of smart glasses.

"Today people's expectations are clearer.. hence the success of the second generation," Milleri said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

The AI feature on the Meta's Ray-Ban is restricted to the US and not allowed in Europe at the moment.

"In Europe we are waiting for the decision of the new Artificial Intelligence Act, which we hope will arrive soon", Milleri added.

EssilorLuxottica's CEO added that Meta was a "key partner" for the company and that his group's brands can be "a cultural intermediary to bring technology to people".

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Ray Ban, Smartglasses, AI, EssilorLuxottica
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms

Related Stories

New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Early Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  6. iQoo Z9 Pro Spotted on FV-5 Database, Camera Specifications Revealed
  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  2. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  3. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  6. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  7. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  8. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
  9. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Microsoft Outage, Affecting Services and Bringing ‘Blue Screen of Death’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »