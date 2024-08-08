Technology News
English Edition

Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage

Microsoft said its employees repeatedly offered to help Delta following the outage, but the US carrier turned them down.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2024 18:58 IST
Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft's outage costed Delta Airlines $500 million for cancelling over 6,000 flights

Highlights
  • Microsoft services suffered a global outage last month
  • Delta Airlines aims to seek damages from Microsoft and CrowdStrike
  • CrowdStrike has also rejected Delta's claim
Advertisement

Microsoft blamed Delta Air Lines on Tuesday for its dayslong struggle to recover from a global cyber outage that led it to cancel more than 6,000 flights.

A software update last month by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike triggered system problems for Microsoft customers, including many airlines. But disruptions subsided the next day at other major US carriers while persisting at Delta.

Microsoft said its preliminary review suggested that Delta, unlike its competitors, apparently had not modernised its IT infrastructure.

Delta, however, said it has invested billions of dollars in IT capital expenditures since 2016, in addition to the billions it spends every year in IT operating costs.

"Delta has a long track record of investing in safe, reliable and elevated service for our customers and employees," a company spokesperson said.

The flight disruptions stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers and are estimated to cost the Atlanta-based airline $500 million. Delta is also facing an investigation from the US Transportation Department for the disruptions.

It has hired prominent litigator David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner, known for high-stakes business cases, to seek damages from both CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

Last week, Delta's CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC that while the airline heavily relies on the two tech companies, they had failed to deliver an "exceptional service." In the interview, he also said that Microsoft had the "most fragile platform."

In a letter, Mark Cheffo, a lawyer for Microsoft, called the airline's comments "incomplete, false, misleading, and damaging to Microsoft and its reputation."

Cheffo said Microsoft's software had not caused the CrowdStrike incident, but the tech giant immediately offered to assist Delta at no charge. Its CEO Satya Nadella emailed Bastian, but never got a reply, he added.

Microsoft said its employees repeatedly offered to help Delta following the outage, but the US carrier turned them down. It accused the airline of using services of other technology providers for its crew-tracking and scheduling system and alleged it as a likely reason for declining its help.

Cheffo said Microsoft will "vigorously" defend itself if Delta files a lawsuit.

CrowdStrike has also rejected Delta's claim that it should be blamed for flight disruptions. The cybersecurity firm said its CEO had personally reached out to Bastian to offer onsite assistance, but received no response.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Delta Airlines, Crowdstrike
HMD Barbie Flip Phone Specifications, Design Reportedly Leaked Via Chinese Certification Website
WazirX to Reset User Portfolios to Pre-Hack Status: All Trades Post July 18 to Be Nullified

Related Stories

Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  3. Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  4. Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
  6. Redmi Note 14 3C Reportedly Listed on 3C Website; Charging Details Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Introduces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability Worldwide
  2. Intel Shareholders Sue Chipmaker After Job, Dividend Cuts Cause Stock Plunge
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 62,999
  4. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Specifications, Design Reportedly Leaked Via Chinese Certification Website
  5. WazirX to Reset User Portfolios to Pre-Hack Status: All Trades Post July 18 to Be Nullified
  6. Samsung Has Reportedly Patented a New Under-Display Camera Technology
  7. Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage
  8. Google Opens Android Device Streaming Early Access to Samsung, Xiaomi and Other OEM Labs
  9. Apple, Google to Reportedly Fix a Major Security Flaw in Safari and Chrome Browsers
  10. Warner Bros. Intends to Leverage Its IPs and Make More Games, License Franchises to Outside Studios
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »