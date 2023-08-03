Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Wearables Under Rs. 5,000

Redmi Smart Band Pro is available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale at Rs. 1,798.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 August 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazfit Pop 3S is listed for Rs. 4,498 in the ongoing Amazon discount sale

Highlights
  • The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for Prime members
  • Boat Xtend smartwatch is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,798
  • The sale will conclude on August 8

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in India with discounts on different product categories. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for Prime members and will continue till August 8. It will be live for non-Prime shoppers on Friday, August 4. As always, mobile phones and laptops are the highlights of the sale, though, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale has listed different wearables from popular brands at discounted rates. There are also bank offers to get additional discounts. The e-commerce marketplace has also joined hands with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well.

Boat Xtend

The Boat Xtend smartwatch is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,798. The wearable has a 1.69-inch LCD display and it supports multiple customisable watch faces. It can be used for stress monitoring, heart rate and SpO2 tracking as well as sleep monitoring. The Boat Xtend supports 14 sports modes and is 5ATM rated for water resistance. It has inbuilt Alexa support and is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,798 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

In the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is available for a discounted price tag of Rs. 1,298, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,999. The smartwatch has a 1.83-inch HD display and Bluetooth calling support. It supports over 100 sports modes and includes health-tracking metrics like heart rate and SpO2. It also offers an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,298 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale at Rs. 1,798. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with Always-On support. The wearable can track sleep, heart rate, stress, and SpO2. It supports over 110 sports modes and is rated 5ATM for water resistance. It is said to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,798 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz

Amazon is offering the Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch for purchase at Rs. 1,398, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,999. Users can avail of Rs. 300 and 2,200 welcome rewards while making payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz offers Bluetooth calling. It features a 1.69-inch TFT display and supports over 150 cloud-based and customised watch faces.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,398 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Amazfit Pop 3S

Amazfit Pop 3S is currently priced at Rs. 4,498 during the ongoing Amazon discount sale. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. It sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling support. The Amazfit Pop 3S is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports 100 sports modes.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,498 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable to wear
  • Always-on AMOLED display
  • Accurate step and sleep tracking
  • 5ATM Water resistant
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • No in-built GPS
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Prime Early Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
X Requested to Suspend Fake Account of Japan’s Top Finance Diplomat

