Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in India with discounts on different product categories. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for Prime members and will continue till August 8. It will be live for non-Prime shoppers on Friday, August 4. As always, mobile phones and laptops are the highlights of the sale, though, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale has listed different wearables from popular brands at discounted rates. There are also bank offers to get additional discounts. The e-commerce marketplace has also joined hands with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well.

Boat Xtend

The Boat Xtend smartwatch is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,798. The wearable has a 1.69-inch LCD display and it supports multiple customisable watch faces. It can be used for stress monitoring, heart rate and SpO2 tracking as well as sleep monitoring. The Boat Xtend supports 14 sports modes and is 5ATM rated for water resistance. It has inbuilt Alexa support and is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

In the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is available for a discounted price tag of Rs. 1,298, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,999. The smartwatch has a 1.83-inch HD display and Bluetooth calling support. It supports over 100 sports modes and includes health-tracking metrics like heart rate and SpO2. It also offers an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale at Rs. 1,798. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with Always-On support. The wearable can track sleep, heart rate, stress, and SpO2. It supports over 110 sports modes and is rated 5ATM for water resistance. It is said to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz

Amazon is offering the Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch for purchase at Rs. 1,398, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,999. Users can avail of Rs. 300 and 2,200 welcome rewards while making payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz offers Bluetooth calling. It features a 1.69-inch TFT display and supports over 150 cloud-based and customised watch faces.

Amazfit Pop 3S

Amazfit Pop 3S is currently priced at Rs. 4,498 during the ongoing Amazon discount sale. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. It sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling support. The Amazfit Pop 3S is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports 100 sports modes.

