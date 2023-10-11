Technology News

Boat's Xtend smartwatch is available price tag of Rs. 1,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

OnePlus Nord Watch is currently offered at a price tag of Rs. 3,999

Highlights
  • Amazon is hosting Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is available for Rs. 2,499
  • Amazfit Pop 3S is currently priced at Rs. 2,999
As more Indians are becoming conscious about health and fitness, there is a surging demand for smartwatches that can track fitness metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep, steps, and calories among others. The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has currently listed multiple smartwatches from popular companies such as Boat, Fire-Boltt, and Noise with bigger displays, long battery life, and richer features at affordable price tags. Wearables ranging from Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus to OnePlus Nord Watch are listed with discounted rates during the sale. There are also bank offers and no-cost EMI options to avail additional discounts.

Here, we cover a list of the best smartwatch under Rs. 5,000 that are available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

If you are a fitness enthusiast, Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is a convenient option. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the wearable is listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,099, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,999. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus features a 1.83-inch HD display and offers Bluetooth calling. It supports over 100 sports modes and health-tracking metrics such as heart rate and SpO2. It has an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating.

Boat Xtend

Boat's Xtend smartwatch is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,999 during the festival sale. The wearable has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and it supports multiple customisable watch faces. It can be used for stress monitoring, heart rate, and SpO2 tracking. The Boat Xtend supports more than 100 sports modes and has Bluetooth calling support.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Bluetooth calling feature is available for Rs. 2,499. It has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and a metallic build. It is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. With Bluetooth calling feature enabled, the battery is said to last up to two days.

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus Nord Watch is currently offered at a price tag of Rs. 3,999, down from Rs. 6,999. It has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It offers more than 105 fitness modes and various health features including SpO2 monitoring, stress monitoring, and women's health tracking. It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit Pop 3S

Amazfit Pop 3S is currently priced at Rs. 2,999 during the ongoing Amazon discount sale. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. There are discounts for purchases made through SBI cards as well. The Amazfit Pop 3S sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling support. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports 100 watch faces as well.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
