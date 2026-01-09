Technology News
Oppo Reno 15c 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC: Price, Features

Oppo Reno 15c 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 16:09 IST
Oppo Reno 15c 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15c 5G will be sold in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15c 5G comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera
  • The handset ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • The Oppo Reno 15c 5G supports 80W wired fast charging
Oppo Reno 15c 5G was launched in India alongside the Oppo Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G this week. While the standard and Pro models will go on sale later this month, the Reno 15c variant will be available in February. Oppo has confirmed the pricing, availability, and some key features of the handset. Notably, the Indian variant of the Reno 15c 5G differs in several ways from the Chinese version that debuted in December 2025.

Oppo Reno 15C 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo Reno 15c 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration costs Rs. 37,999. The company confirmed that the phone will be available in India in February in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue colourways via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

Oppo Reno 15c 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 15c 5G reportedly sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2,372×1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 600 nits typical brightness as well as 1,400 nits peak brightness.

The company also revealed that the Reno 15c 5G carries Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is said to include an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. The handset supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G reportedly comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera setup of the Oppo Reno 15c 5G is said to support video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. On the front, the phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

The Oppo Reno 15c 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Connectivity options are said to include 5G SA and NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It is reportedly claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The smartphone is said to measure 158.18×74.93×8.14mm and weigh 195g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
